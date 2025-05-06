Delhi Woman Breaks Stereotypes: Drives Ambulance, Performs Last Rites Of Unclaimed Dead

New Delhi: There are many examples to quote when it comes to breaking gender stereotypes. Twinkle Kalia stands out as one of them for having taken up a vocation where there are hardly any women to be found. Twinkle has been driving an ambulance for the last 23 years and has undertaken a mission in collaboration with her husband, Himanshu Kalia, to save lives. Besides, she has been performing the last rites of unclaimed dead bodies.

The story of their coming together is also unique, as Himanshu had refused to take any dowry in marriage way back in 2002 and on being insisted upon by Twinkle’s parents, had asked for an ambulance.

Twinkle Kalia and her husband Himanshu Kalia (ETV Bharat)

Himanshu was just 14 when his father was seriously injured in a road accident. He had knocked on the doors of six to seven hospitals carrying his father in an autorickshaw. His father went into a coma for not getting timely medical help. Since then, he had decided to ensure that no other victim met the fate of his father.

Twinkle Kalia receiving honour from Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman (ETV Bharat)

The mission that had started with the ambulance gifted to the couple in marriage has expanded to several parts of the country, including the Delhi-NCR area, where 16 ambulances are actively transporting the sick and injured to the hospitals. The couple intends to take this number to 150. Twinkle plays an important role in transporting people to the hospitals while also performing the last rites of unclaimed dead bodies.

“We don’t count, but we have received numerous letters thanking us. The number of such letters had stood at more than 10,000 four years back,” Twinkle related with a smile.

Twinkle Kalia standing infront of the ambulance (ETV Bharat)

She had first performed the last rites of a COVID-19 victim while wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit in 2020 when people called out to her. Since then she has performed the funeral of more than 250 people whose bodies were unclaimed. These have included decomposed bodies.

Twinkle Kalia with her collegues in PPE kit (ETV Bharat)

“When I lend my shoulder to an unknown dead body I feel as if I have awakened humanity once more. I thank God for giving me such an opportunity,” she said.

Twinkle also stands out as a brave cancer survivor who did not give up doing her good deeds even when she was being administered chemotherapy or after her surgery in 2020. Recalling those days she said, “I used to get strength from within whenever there was a call seeking an oxygen cylinder or transportation to a hospital. Although I was fatigued I did not stop.”

Twinkle Kalia recveiving Nari Shakti Purashkar from Former President Ram Nath Kovind (ETV Bharat)

She had been found to be Hepatitis B positive in 2008. “The treatment was difficult but the good wishes of the people saw me through. The doctors used to say that God has himself given me the vaccination,” she said.

The role pertaining to doing the last rites of unclaimed bodies was not easy as it jolted the society. She had to face opposition and hate many times but she stood firm in her belief and resolve.

Twinkle Kalia Performs Last Rites Of Unclaimed Dead (ETV Bharat)

“My children are proud of me. I have the support of my husband and my family. I feel an inner peace when I do the last rites of a person. Himanshu says with pride that a woman can do all those things which are confined to males if she gets a little encouragement,” Twinkle said.

Twinkle has found recognition far and wide, She was given Nari Shakti Puraskar by the President and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned her in one of his Mann ki Baat programmes. She was also invited to the Kaun Banega Crorepati programme by the host, Amitabh Bachchan.

Twinkle Kalia's husband Himanshu Kalia with producer Rakesh Roshan (ETV Bharat)

“My biggest reward is when someone tells me that it is because of you that my life was saved,” Twinkle pointed out. The couple now wants their fleet of ambulances to grow to 150 so that every patient can be transported to a hospital in 10 minutes. “We are creating an army of people whose heart beats for humanity,” said Himanshu.

