Loading...

Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 6.9 degrees Celsius, Flights, trains delayed

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. According to the Indian Railways, 28 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to five hours due to fog in parts of northern India.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. According to the Indian Railways, 28 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to five hours due to fog in parts of northern India.

New Delhi: Movement of flights and passenger trains to and from the National Capital continued to remain affected on Tuesday due to bad fog and adverse weather conditions.While several flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as a layer of fog gripped the national capital.

Around 28 long distance trains to Delhi were also running behind schedule by up to five hours or more.PlayMuteFullscreenSkip AdAccording to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi was expected to be 7 degree Celsius, with a maximum of 18 degree Celsius. However, the recorded minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday morning was 6.9 degrees Celsius.

According to Northern Railways, 28 trains, including Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Azamgarh-Delhi JN Kaifiyat Express, Banaras-New Delhi Express, and Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, faced delays ranging from 2 to 5 hours.

IMD has predicted moderate fog till January 26 in the National Capital, with foggy conditions expected on January 27 and 28.People on Tuesday sat around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continued in Delhi.Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the morning over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until January 26 morning, according to the IMD.

Earlier on Monday, IMD said that shallow fog affected the Jammu division, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, contributing to visibility challenges. Visibility challenges were evident at various locations. While Jammu Division reported 500-meter visibility, Patiala in Punjab recorded a mere 50-meter visibility.

Delhi recorded only 500-meter visibility, impacting flight operations, while Varanasi and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh struggled with 25-meter and 50 meters of visibility respectively.

TAGGED:

Delhi weatherDelhi minimum temperature

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.