Dense Fog Blankets North India For 2nd Day; Flight Operations At Delhi Airport Affected

New Delhi: A thick layer of fog covered North India for a consecutive second day on Saturday dropping temperatures and disrupting flight operations. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Saturday. At this time yesterday, the city's temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.

In response to the chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires, while others took shelter in night homes as temperatures continued to drop.

Many North Indian states also experienced similar weather on Saturday morning with dense layers of fog and cold waves. In Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, the temperature was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am Saturday. Mainpuri city in the state was seen being blanketed with a dense layer of fog.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 385 in Delhi today at 6 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 348.

Flight Operations Affected

Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport early Saturday morning due to dense fog and IndiGo has temporarily put departures and arrivals on hold.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), in a post on X at 06:55 am, said that due to dense fog, operations of flights that are not CAT III compliant are affected. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it said.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1.05 am. The airline also said that once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion.

Air India, in an update on X at 1.16 am, said poor visibility due to dense fog is affecting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India. Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is operated by DIAL. On Friday, more than 400 flights were delayed due to bad weather conditions at the airport.

