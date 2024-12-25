ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory As Fog Blankets National Capital

With dense fog blanketing the skies of the national capital early morning, the Delhi Airport issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling through the airport.

Dense fog engulfs Kartavya Path following light rains on a cold winter morning - File image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

New Delhi: With dense fog blanketing the skies of the national capital early Wednesday morning, the Delhi Airport issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling through the airport.

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said an official statement by the airport on X.

Meanwhile, the temperatures in Delhi continue to stay in the single digits, and more homeless people have sought refuge in government-constructed night shelters across the national capital. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius, intensifying the need for night shelters, where homeless people found relief from the biting cold.

Visuals from the Jama Masjid night shelter showed people resting comfortably, while similar facilities at Sarai Kale Khan, Old Delhi, and other locations also provided shelter to those in need. On Tuesday evening, Delhi experienced light rain across several parts, further amplifying the winter chill.

Visuals from Kasturba Gandhi Marg showed how the drizzle added a wintry touch to the festive atmosphere. These showers also brought temporary relief from the city's persistent pollution, settling dust particles and slightly improving air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10 pm stood at 356, still in the "very poor" category. However, the unexpected rain caused traffic jams and congestion in parts of the city, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace on roads like Ring Road near South Extension. (With agency inputs).

