Delhi Weather: Rains Wreak Havoc In National Capital, Children Among 13 Dead; IMD Predicts More Showers

New Delhi: At least 13 people have lost their lives in separate incidents in the recent rain fury in Delhi-NCR Region, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the national capital received the highest rainfall in 88 years. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Thursday, June 27, to 8:30 am on Friday, June 28. This is the highest 24-hour rainfall in June that the national capital has seen since 1936 when 235.5 mm was recorded

While at least 10 people lost their lives in the national capital, 3 died in Greater Noida due to the collapse of a wall. Due to heavy rains on Friday, a cab driver died after the roof of Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1 crashed. Ramesh Kumar, a cab driver who lived with his family in Vijay Vihar, Rohini, Delhi, lost his life in the mishap.

At the same time, three labourers died tragically due to the collapse of an under-construction wall in Vasant Vihar. Two children died due to drowning in a water-logging in an underpass in Badli area of ​​Outer Delhi. This accident happened near Sirsapur underpass near the metro, in which rainwater had accumulated up to about two and a half to three feet. While in Usmanpur area of ​​North East Delhi, two children died tragically due to drowning in a pond while enjoying the rain.

At the same time, a 20-year-old youth died due to drowning due to accumulation of rainwater in an underpass in Shalimar Bagh area of ​​North-West Delhi. An elderly man also died in Okhla underpass of South Delhi.

A person also died due to electric current in Kirari area. While in Prem Nagar of Rohini area, a 39-year-old man was also reported to have died due to electric shock. On the other hand, a tragic accident also took place in Khodna Kalan village of Surajpur in Greater Noida of Delhi NCR, where the wall of a house under construction collapsed due to rain. Three children died in this incident.

It was told that all three children had come to their grandmother's house to celebrate summer holidays from school and got caught in the accident.

More rains predicted

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Dadri, Greater Noida). Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Ballabhgarh) Bawal (Haryana) during next 2 hours," IMD posted on X.

Rs 10 lakh compensation announced by Delhi Govt

Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation amount to the kin of people who lost their lives due to drowning amid waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the national capital. In an order to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Revenue, Atishi said, "It has been reported that there have been several deaths due to drowning on June 28, after the extreme rainfall of 228mm. It is hereby directed that the families of all those who lost their lives shall be provided a compensation of Rs 10 Lakhs"