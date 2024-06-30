ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Weather: Rains Wreak Havoc In National Capital, Children Among 13 Dead; IMD Predicts More Showers

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

After record-breaking heat, Delhi was submerged as it poured heavily in the national capital. At least 13 people lost their lives in several incidents triggered due to heavy rains. The IMD has predicts more showers in the next 24 hours.

Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after heavy rains, in Gurugram on Friday.
Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after heavy rains, in Gurugram on Friday. (ANI)

New Delhi: At least 13 people have lost their lives in separate incidents in the recent rain fury in Delhi-NCR Region, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the national capital received the highest rainfall in 88 years. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Thursday, June 27, to 8:30 am on Friday, June 28. This is the highest 24-hour rainfall in June that the national capital has seen since 1936 when 235.5 mm was recorded

While at least 10 people lost their lives in the national capital, 3 died in Greater Noida due to the collapse of a wall. Due to heavy rains on Friday, a cab driver died after the roof of Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1 crashed. Ramesh Kumar, a cab driver who lived with his family in Vijay Vihar, Rohini, Delhi, lost his life in the mishap.

At the same time, three labourers died tragically due to the collapse of an under-construction wall in Vasant Vihar. Two children died due to drowning in a water-logging in an underpass in Badli area of ​​Outer Delhi. This accident happened near Sirsapur underpass near the metro, in which rainwater had accumulated up to about two and a half to three feet. While in Usmanpur area of ​​North East Delhi, two children died tragically due to drowning in a pond while enjoying the rain.

At the same time, a 20-year-old youth died due to drowning due to accumulation of rainwater in an underpass in Shalimar Bagh area of ​​North-West Delhi. An elderly man also died in Okhla underpass of South Delhi.

A person also died due to electric current in Kirari area. While in Prem Nagar of Rohini area, a 39-year-old man was also reported to have died due to electric shock. On the other hand, a tragic accident also took place in Khodna Kalan village of Surajpur in Greater Noida of Delhi NCR, where the wall of a house under construction collapsed due to rain. Three children died in this incident.

It was told that all three children had come to their grandmother's house to celebrate summer holidays from school and got caught in the accident.

More rains predicted

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Dadri, Greater Noida). Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Ballabhgarh) Bawal (Haryana) during next 2 hours," IMD posted on X.

Rs 10 lakh compensation announced by Delhi Govt

Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation amount to the kin of people who lost their lives due to drowning amid waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the national capital. In an order to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Revenue, Atishi said, "It has been reported that there have been several deaths due to drowning on June 28, after the extreme rainfall of 228mm. It is hereby directed that the families of all those who lost their lives shall be provided a compensation of Rs 10 Lakhs"

"ACS Revenue is hereby directed to identify those who lost their lives with the support of area hospitals and Delhi Police and to immediately provide them aforementioned compensation on behalf of GNCTD," she added.

Civic bodies ramp up preparations to deal with waterlogging

Boosting manpower and equipment deployment to address waterlogging and keeping field units on high alert are among the steps taken by civic bodies amid a prediction of heavy rains in Delhi till Tuesday.

The national capital was brought to its knees on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936, submerged several parts of the city and claimed multiple lives. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Delhi and has put the city on "orange alert" till July 2.

An official in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said the civic body has ramped up manpower deployment to handle waterlogging complaints and is monitoring areas under Lutyens' Delhi through CCTV cameras. On Friday, the upscale Lutyens' Delhi area witnessed a flood-like situation as water entered the bungalows of many MPs.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said they have deployed four additional pumps on a standby basis at Golf Links and Bharti Nagar which witnessed excessive waterlogging on Friday. "Three super suction machines mounted on vehicles will keep patrolling the vulnerable areas. We have also deployed additional staff and cancelled the offs of all employees. "Each vulnerable area has been placed under one superintending engineer who has staffers with them to address issues. The NDMC central command and control room will monitor all vulnerable areas through CCTV cameras," Upadhyay told PTI.

According to the NDMC, superintending engineers are now overseeing operations at vulnerable points to ensure timely interventions. "We will ensure 24-hour monitoring through CCTV cameras. CCTV cameras are in place for continuous monitoring of vulnerable areas," another official said.

Okhla underpass closed for traffic, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Traffic Police restricted vehicular movement in the Okhla underpass on Sunday due to waterlogging and asked commuters to accordingly plan their journeys. The move comes after a 60-year-old man drowned in the underpass on Saturday. The national capital experienced heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, leading to waterlogging and massive traffic jams in several parts of the city.

In a post on X, the traffic police said, "Movement of traffic is restricted at Okhla underpass due to waterlogging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly." (With agency inputs)

Read More

IGI Airport Roof Collapse: Delhi Police Files FIR, Begins Probe to Fix Responsibility

New Delhi: At least 13 people have lost their lives in separate incidents in the recent rain fury in Delhi-NCR Region, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the national capital received the highest rainfall in 88 years. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Thursday, June 27, to 8:30 am on Friday, June 28. This is the highest 24-hour rainfall in June that the national capital has seen since 1936 when 235.5 mm was recorded

While at least 10 people lost their lives in the national capital, 3 died in Greater Noida due to the collapse of a wall. Due to heavy rains on Friday, a cab driver died after the roof of Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1 crashed. Ramesh Kumar, a cab driver who lived with his family in Vijay Vihar, Rohini, Delhi, lost his life in the mishap.

At the same time, three labourers died tragically due to the collapse of an under-construction wall in Vasant Vihar. Two children died due to drowning in a water-logging in an underpass in Badli area of ​​Outer Delhi. This accident happened near Sirsapur underpass near the metro, in which rainwater had accumulated up to about two and a half to three feet. While in Usmanpur area of ​​North East Delhi, two children died tragically due to drowning in a pond while enjoying the rain.

At the same time, a 20-year-old youth died due to drowning due to accumulation of rainwater in an underpass in Shalimar Bagh area of ​​North-West Delhi. An elderly man also died in Okhla underpass of South Delhi.

A person also died due to electric current in Kirari area. While in Prem Nagar of Rohini area, a 39-year-old man was also reported to have died due to electric shock. On the other hand, a tragic accident also took place in Khodna Kalan village of Surajpur in Greater Noida of Delhi NCR, where the wall of a house under construction collapsed due to rain. Three children died in this incident.

It was told that all three children had come to their grandmother's house to celebrate summer holidays from school and got caught in the accident.

More rains predicted

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Dadri, Greater Noida). Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Ballabhgarh) Bawal (Haryana) during next 2 hours," IMD posted on X.

Rs 10 lakh compensation announced by Delhi Govt

Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation amount to the kin of people who lost their lives due to drowning amid waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the national capital. In an order to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Revenue, Atishi said, "It has been reported that there have been several deaths due to drowning on June 28, after the extreme rainfall of 228mm. It is hereby directed that the families of all those who lost their lives shall be provided a compensation of Rs 10 Lakhs"

"ACS Revenue is hereby directed to identify those who lost their lives with the support of area hospitals and Delhi Police and to immediately provide them aforementioned compensation on behalf of GNCTD," she added.

Civic bodies ramp up preparations to deal with waterlogging

Boosting manpower and equipment deployment to address waterlogging and keeping field units on high alert are among the steps taken by civic bodies amid a prediction of heavy rains in Delhi till Tuesday.

The national capital was brought to its knees on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936, submerged several parts of the city and claimed multiple lives. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Delhi and has put the city on "orange alert" till July 2.

An official in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said the civic body has ramped up manpower deployment to handle waterlogging complaints and is monitoring areas under Lutyens' Delhi through CCTV cameras. On Friday, the upscale Lutyens' Delhi area witnessed a flood-like situation as water entered the bungalows of many MPs.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said they have deployed four additional pumps on a standby basis at Golf Links and Bharti Nagar which witnessed excessive waterlogging on Friday. "Three super suction machines mounted on vehicles will keep patrolling the vulnerable areas. We have also deployed additional staff and cancelled the offs of all employees. "Each vulnerable area has been placed under one superintending engineer who has staffers with them to address issues. The NDMC central command and control room will monitor all vulnerable areas through CCTV cameras," Upadhyay told PTI.

According to the NDMC, superintending engineers are now overseeing operations at vulnerable points to ensure timely interventions. "We will ensure 24-hour monitoring through CCTV cameras. CCTV cameras are in place for continuous monitoring of vulnerable areas," another official said.

Okhla underpass closed for traffic, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Traffic Police restricted vehicular movement in the Okhla underpass on Sunday due to waterlogging and asked commuters to accordingly plan their journeys. The move comes after a 60-year-old man drowned in the underpass on Saturday. The national capital experienced heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, leading to waterlogging and massive traffic jams in several parts of the city.

In a post on X, the traffic police said, "Movement of traffic is restricted at Okhla underpass due to waterlogging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly." (With agency inputs)

Read More

IGI Airport Roof Collapse: Delhi Police Files FIR, Begins Probe to Fix Responsibility

TAGGED:

WATERLOGGING IN DELHI NCRIMD WEATHER REPORTDELHI RAINS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.