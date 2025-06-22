Delhi Weather Office's X Account Hacked, 'Inappropriate' Posts Trigger Probe

ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD on Sunday said that the Delhi weather office X account was hacked and some "inappropriate" posts were reposted.

New Delhi: A day after some "inappropriate" posts were reposted by the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, the weather department on Sunday said its X account was hacked and the matter was under investigation.

PTI brought the issue to the IMD's attention on Saturday evening. Following this, the IMD deleted the reposts and began a probe.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the IMD said that RWFC New Delhi's X handle was "hacked" on Saturday and some "inappropriate posts were made". "Corrective actions taken to remove those posts. Matter is being further investigated," it said.

