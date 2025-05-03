Delhi Min Temp 22 Deg Celsius, Light Rain Likely

New Delhi: The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain in the national capital on Saturday, likely accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
The minimum temperature on Saturday was 22.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below the season's average. In the last 24 hours, between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, the city recorded 0.8 mm of rainfall. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 82 per cent.
The weather department has forecasted a thunderstorm with rain during the day, with maximum temperature expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. On Friday, Delhi witnessed one of its wettest May days in recent history.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 77 mm of rain within just six hours, from 2.30 am to 8.30 am.
The spell marked the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in May in Delhi since record-keeping began in 1901. The highest on record remains 119.3 mm, which fell in a single day in May 2021. The previous high was 60 mm, recorded on May 24, 1976, according to the IMD.
The city's air quality was in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 152 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.