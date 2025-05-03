ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Min Temp 22 Deg Celsius, Light Rain Likely

New Delhi: The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain in the national capital on Saturday, likely accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was 22.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below the season's average. In the last 24 hours, between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, the city recorded 0.8 mm of rainfall. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 82 per cent.

The weather department has forecasted a thunderstorm with rain during the day, with maximum temperature expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. On Friday, Delhi witnessed one of its wettest May days in recent history.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 77 mm of rain within just six hours, from 2.30 am to 8.30 am.