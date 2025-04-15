ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Braces For Heatwave As Temperature Set To Soar; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

New Delhi: The temperature in the national capital on Tuesday is set to soar high after a brief spell of rain, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, "Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Delhi from April 16. Skies will remain mostly clear with some cloud development by the evening."

Meanwhile, the air quality in the capital city's sky is improving. The AQI in Delhi stood at 161 (moderate) on Tuesday morning, having declined from 170 the previous day. The average AQI for the previous 24 hours was 194 on April 14. The pollution level remained high in areas surrounding the city with Gurugram recording an AQI of 314 (very poor), while Noida and Greater Noida had better air quality of 134 and 144, respectively. An AQI of 158 (moderate) was recorded for Ghaziabad.

Heatwave Alert Across North And West India

An IMD bulletin forecasts severe heatwave conditions across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Madhya Pradesh over the coming week. The mercury in parts of Rajasthan, particularly Jodhpur, Bikaner, and the Shekhawati zone, is likely to touch 45–46°C during April 16–19. Some relief may flow into eastern Rajasthan under the influence of a weak western disturbance, with chances of thunderstorms on April 17 and 18.