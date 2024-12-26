ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Waqf Board Imams Threaten Agitation Over Non-Payment Of Salaries For 17 Months

The group held a dharna outside former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence after security forces stopped them from meeting the AAP supremo.

Delhi Waqf Board Imams Threaten Agitation Over Non-Payment Of Salaries For 17 Months
Delhi Waqf Board Imams Outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Scores of Imams and Muazzins associated with the Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday held a dharna outside the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding salaries allegedly pending for the last 17 months.

They reached Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo’s Ferozshah Road home this morning to press for their demand, but security forces stopped them from entering the premises. The imams said that they had come to meet Kejriwal, but they were not given time.

Issue Of Outstanding Salaries

President of the All India Imam Association, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, who led the group, alleged that the salaries of at least 240 Imams and Muazzins have been pending for the last 17 months.

“A meagre salary of Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 was fixed, and yet it was not paid on time. We have been trying for many months to resolve the issue, but the AAP government has turned a deaf ear towards our issue,” he said. “We have not come to do politics but to demand our rights.”

Rashidi alleged that the group had also met Chief Minister Atishi and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena but received only assurances as no solution has been found yet.

“Imams and Muazzins are facing multiple problems while serving in the mosques in Delhi. Everything has been shared with the government from time to time, but there has been no positive headway in the process,” he said.

Huddle With Kejriwal On Saturday

The government had released salaries for some Imams in three instalments of 5 months each, but there are still many Imams who have not received their salaries, which has directly affected their livelihood.

The government released the pay for some Imams in three five-month instalments, but many Imams have yet to receive their salary, which has had a direct impact on their livelihood, Rashidi said.

The matter has raised concerns among the religious communities in Delhi, with the aggrieved group appealing for sensitivity towards their situation and problems. They have also threatened protest agitation if their salaries are not released.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has scheduled a meeting for 5 p.m. on Saturday, so it is believed that a constructive solution will be found to the matter.

