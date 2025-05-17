Delhi Wall Collapse: Three Dead, Several Injured In Paharganj’s Nabi Karim

New Delhi: The wall of an under-construction building collapsed in the Nabi Karim area of ​​Paharganj, Delhi. Three people trapped in the debris have died. At the same time, search and rescue operations are still going on, as other people are feared to be trapped in the debris. It is being reported that many people were pulled out of the debris, and the injured have been taken to a hospital.

Four vehicles of the Delhi Fire Service reached the spot immediately, and the rescue operation was launched. The trapped people were safely evacuated and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Search and rescue operations are still going on, as some others are feared to be trapped in the debris. Local police and disaster management teams are also present at the spot. More information is awaited.

According to the information received from the fire department, the incident was reported near R Kasna Road, Krishna Hotel in the Nabi Karim area of ​​Paharganj.

It is being reported that construction work was underway in the basement when the building collapsed. So far, five people have been rescued from the debris, of whom three have died. Two others are injured and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Following the incident, Delhi's former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Atishi, expressed grief over the tragedy. Several other leaders have also shared their reactions and condolences.

