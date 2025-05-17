ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Wall Collapse: Three Dead, Several Injured In Paharganj’s Nabi Karim

Three people died after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Nabi Karim area; rescue operations continue as more may be trapped.

Etv Bharat
Rescue operation underway after wall collapse at an under-construction building in Nabi Karim, Paharganj, Delhi, on Saturday. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2025 at 11:22 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The wall of an under-construction building collapsed in the Nabi Karim area of ​​Paharganj, Delhi. Three people trapped in the debris have died. At the same time, search and rescue operations are still going on, as other people are feared to be trapped in the debris. It is being reported that many people were pulled out of the debris, and the injured have been taken to a hospital.

Four vehicles of the Delhi Fire Service reached the spot immediately, and the rescue operation was launched. The trapped people were safely evacuated and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Search and rescue operations are still going on, as some others are feared to be trapped in the debris. Local police and disaster management teams are also present at the spot. More information is awaited.

According to the information received from the fire department, the incident was reported near R Kasna Road, Krishna Hotel in the Nabi Karim area of ​​Paharganj.

It is being reported that construction work was underway in the basement when the building collapsed. So far, five people have been rescued from the debris, of whom three have died. Two others are injured and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Following the incident, Delhi's former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Atishi, expressed grief over the tragedy. Several other leaders have also shared their reactions and condolences.

Read more: 11 Dead, 11 Injured As Building Collapses In Delhi's Mustafabad

New Delhi: The wall of an under-construction building collapsed in the Nabi Karim area of ​​Paharganj, Delhi. Three people trapped in the debris have died. At the same time, search and rescue operations are still going on, as other people are feared to be trapped in the debris. It is being reported that many people were pulled out of the debris, and the injured have been taken to a hospital.

Four vehicles of the Delhi Fire Service reached the spot immediately, and the rescue operation was launched. The trapped people were safely evacuated and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Search and rescue operations are still going on, as some others are feared to be trapped in the debris. Local police and disaster management teams are also present at the spot. More information is awaited.

According to the information received from the fire department, the incident was reported near R Kasna Road, Krishna Hotel in the Nabi Karim area of ​​Paharganj.

It is being reported that construction work was underway in the basement when the building collapsed. So far, five people have been rescued from the debris, of whom three have died. Two others are injured and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Following the incident, Delhi's former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Atishi, expressed grief over the tragedy. Several other leaders have also shared their reactions and condolences.

Read more: 11 Dead, 11 Injured As Building Collapses In Delhi's Mustafabad

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHARGUNJ BUILDING COLLAPSEDUNDER CONSTRUCTION BUILDINGTHREE DEADSEVERAL INJUREDDELHI WALL COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.