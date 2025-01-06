Delhi, Uttarakhand High Courts Get New Judges

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday notified the appointment of two advocates as judges in the Delhi High Court, and a judicial officer as judge in the Uttarakhand High Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointments on X. Advocates Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar have been appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court and Ashish Naithani, a judicial officer, has been appointed as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

In a resolution in August last year, the apex court collegium had said, “The collegium resolves to recommend that (i) Ajay Digpaul (ii) Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar and (iii) Shwetasree Majumder, advocates, be appointed as judges of the High Court of Delhi. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice”.

On Digpaul, the collegium said the inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that his professional competence is viewed to be good and there is nothing adverse regarding his integrity.

On Shankar, the collegium said our consultee-judge has given a positive opinion on the suitability of the candidate for appointment as a judge of the High Court and the inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that his professional competence is viewed to be good and there is nothing adverse about his integrity. The recommendation of Majumder is still pending with the government. In December 2024, the Supreme Court collegium recommended Naithani's name for appointment as a judge.