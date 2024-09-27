ETV Bharat / bharat

Voting for DU Students Union Elections Begins

Election campaign for DUSU polls ( Nearly 1.40 lakh eligible student voters will cast their votes in two phases to elect their new representatives for the central panel positions of president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary. A total of 21 students are vying for these positions, with ABVP, NSUI, AISA, and SFI as the key players in the polls. )

New Delhi: Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Friday here at the north and south campuses of the university. Students from different DU colleges are casting their votes to elect new representatives for the central panel positions of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

Around 1.40 lakh students are eligible to cast their votes. Voting will take place in two phases -- students from morning colleges will cast their vote till 1 pm and those from evening colleges from 3 pm till 7.30 pm.

A total of 21 candidates are vying for the positions with eight candidates contesting for the post of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of joint secretary and secretary.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the left-wing alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) are the key players this year.

The battle for the post of president is expected to be a tight race between ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary, NSUI's Rounak Khatri and AISA's Saavy Gupta.

Rishabh Chaudhary, who hails from Ganaur, Sonipat, is a graduate of Shyam Lal College and is currently a student in the Department of Buddhist Studies. Saavy Gupta contesting as an AISA candidate is a third-year law student at Law Centre-2.