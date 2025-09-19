ETV Bharat / bharat

ABVP Makes Comeback At DUSU Helm, Wins President And Two More Key Posts

New Delhi: The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections after one year, clinching the president and two more key posts.

ABVP’s Aryan Mann emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by over 1500 votes.

The win marked a revival of the party's presence in the influential student body after a brief domination by the NSUI.

About Polls

The voting for the DUSU elections was held on Thursday, in which a 39.45 per cent turnout was recorded, a small increase over last year's 35 per cent.

The polling, which was held in two shifts, saw the contest being between the ABVP and the Congress-backed NSUI.