ABVP Makes Comeback At DUSU Helm, Wins President And Two More Key Posts
Published : September 19, 2025 at 3:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections after one year, clinching the president and two more key posts.
ABVP’s Aryan Mann emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by over 1500 votes.
The win marked a revival of the party's presence in the influential student body after a brief domination by the NSUI.
About Polls
The voting for the DUSU elections was held on Thursday, in which a 39.45 per cent turnout was recorded, a small increase over last year's 35 per cent.
The polling, which was held in two shifts, saw the contest being between the ABVP and the Congress-backed NSUI.
The left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) have fought the DUSU elections in an alliance.
The NSUI had fielded Choudhary, a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, while the ABVP had fielded Maan from the Department of Library Science for the president's post.
The SFI-AISA alliance had fielded Anjali, a student of Indraprastha College for Women, as its candidate for president.
During the polling and counting, Delhi Police deployed over 600 of its personnel, including 160 with body-worn cameras. Drones and CCTV surveillance were also pressed in sensitive areas.
This election, the university witnessed “clean and green elections”, with the authorities strictly enforcing the Lyngdoh Committee's anti-defacement guidelines.
