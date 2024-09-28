ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi University Students' Union Election 2024: Lowest Voter Turnout In Last Four DUSU Elections Recorded

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

According to officials, a total of 51,300 students from 47 colleges and five departments exercised their franchise in the voting held in two shifts at Delhi University on Friday. The voting percentage was recorded at 35.20 percent, which is the lowest in the last four elections -201, 2018 and 2019. DUSU elections were not held since 2020 owing to COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of CUET.

Students queue up to cast vote during the DUSU election 2024
Students queue up to cast vote during the DUSU election 2024 (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A total of 51,300 students accounting for 35.20 percent turnout from 47 colleges and five departments exercised their franchise as the voting process in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections was held on Friday.

The voting percentage this year is about 7% less than the voting percentage of last year. In last year's election, 42% voting was recorded as per officials.

This year, there were a total of 1,45,893 registered student voters in the election, but the voters did not show much interest in the election, due to which a significant decrease in voting was seen.

Students queue up to cast vote during the DUSU election 2024
Students queue up to cast vote during the DUSU election 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Voting for DUSU elections started at 8:30 in the morning college which continued till 1:00 pm. The second shift of voting started at 3:00 in the afternoon which continued till 7:30 pm in the evening when the EVMs and ballot boxes were sealed. Let us tell you that the main contest in the DUSU elections is between ABVP and NSUI.

A poster about DUSU election 2024 at Delhi University
A poster about DUSU election 2024 at Delhi University (ETV Bharat)

This year's vote was the lowest voting in the last four DUSU elections. In all the elections from 2017 to 2023, about 40% or more voting took place, higher than this year's dismal 35 percent. After 2019, student union elections were not held at the Delhi University in 2021, 2022 and 2023 due to the delay in the admission process owing to the Corona crisis and the implementation of CUET.

Read more:

  1. Voting for DU Students Union Elections Begins
  2. DUSU Polls: HC Halts Counting Of Votes Till Defacement Removed, Public Property Restored

New Delhi: A total of 51,300 students accounting for 35.20 percent turnout from 47 colleges and five departments exercised their franchise as the voting process in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections was held on Friday.

The voting percentage this year is about 7% less than the voting percentage of last year. In last year's election, 42% voting was recorded as per officials.

This year, there were a total of 1,45,893 registered student voters in the election, but the voters did not show much interest in the election, due to which a significant decrease in voting was seen.

Students queue up to cast vote during the DUSU election 2024
Students queue up to cast vote during the DUSU election 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Voting for DUSU elections started at 8:30 in the morning college which continued till 1:00 pm. The second shift of voting started at 3:00 in the afternoon which continued till 7:30 pm in the evening when the EVMs and ballot boxes were sealed. Let us tell you that the main contest in the DUSU elections is between ABVP and NSUI.

A poster about DUSU election 2024 at Delhi University
A poster about DUSU election 2024 at Delhi University (ETV Bharat)

This year's vote was the lowest voting in the last four DUSU elections. In all the elections from 2017 to 2023, about 40% or more voting took place, higher than this year's dismal 35 percent. After 2019, student union elections were not held at the Delhi University in 2021, 2022 and 2023 due to the delay in the admission process owing to the Corona crisis and the implementation of CUET.

Read more:

  1. Voting for DU Students Union Elections Begins
  2. DUSU Polls: HC Halts Counting Of Votes Till Defacement Removed, Public Property Restored

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DUSU ELECTIONS VOTING PERCENTAGEDUSU ELECTIONS 2024DUSU RESULTSDUSU ELECTION 2024DELHI UNIVERSITY STUDENT ELECTIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.