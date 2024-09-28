Delhi University Students' Union Election 2024: Lowest Voter Turnout In Last Four DUSU Elections Recorded

New Delhi: A total of 51,300 students accounting for 35.20 percent turnout from 47 colleges and five departments exercised their franchise as the voting process in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections was held on Friday.

The voting percentage this year is about 7% less than the voting percentage of last year. In last year's election, 42% voting was recorded as per officials.

This year, there were a total of 1,45,893 registered student voters in the election, but the voters did not show much interest in the election, due to which a significant decrease in voting was seen.

Students queue up to cast vote during the DUSU election 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Voting for DUSU elections started at 8:30 in the morning college which continued till 1:00 pm. The second shift of voting started at 3:00 in the afternoon which continued till 7:30 pm in the evening when the EVMs and ballot boxes were sealed. Let us tell you that the main contest in the DUSU elections is between ABVP and NSUI.

A poster about DUSU election 2024 at Delhi University (ETV Bharat)

This year's vote was the lowest voting in the last four DUSU elections. In all the elections from 2017 to 2023, about 40% or more voting took place, higher than this year's dismal 35 percent. After 2019, student union elections were not held at the Delhi University in 2021, 2022 and 2023 due to the delay in the admission process owing to the Corona crisis and the implementation of CUET.