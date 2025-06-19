ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi University Rises In Global QS Rankings 2026, Leads India In Employment Outcomes

DU has made significant progress in the QS Rankings 2026, and in the overall score, it climbed from 33.8 in 2025 to 42.6 in 2026.

Delhi University Rises In Global QS Rankings 2026, Leads India In Employment Outcomes
Delhi University Rises In Global QS Rankings 2026, Leads India In Employment Outcomes (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi University has maintained its strong global position in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh said that in employment outcomes, DU has climbed 14 places as compared to last year and reached the 30th position in the world.

“With this, DU ranks first in this category among Indian institutions, while overall it is in the seventh position. DU's rank in the global ranking is 328,” he said.

Prof Singh said that Delhi University continues to perform nicely at the global level, acquiring a prominent position in the QS World University Rankings. "The DU has made significant progress in the QS Rankings 2026. In the overall score, DU has increased from 33.8 in 2025 to 42.6 in 2026. This significant improvement underlines our increasing academic excellence and global reputation,” he said.

“With a global rank of 328, this score increase reflects the increasing depth, quality and impact of our institutional efforts. Our faculty, researchers and students are at the forefront of this transformation, delivering continuous innovation, high-impact research and international connections,” he said.

The ranking conducted by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) evaluated 8,467 institutions globally, with the results of the top 1,501 universities published. Amidst intense global competition among so many institutions and a sophisticated assessment methodology, Delhi University's ability to maintain its global position reflects its institutional resilience and visionary academic strategies.

DU's progress in key performance indicators

  • Employment outcomes: Improved from 44 in 2025 to 30 in 2026 (up 14 places).
  • International research network: Improved from 406 to 294 (up 112 places)
  • Citations per faculty: Improved from 488 to 403 (up 85 places)
  • Performance Highlights Global rank: 328 (retained from 2025)
  • Overall score: 42.6 (up from 33.8 – 26% improvement from 2025)
  • Among Indian universities: 1st (retained as a top public university)

Read More

  1. Delhi University’s New Course For Gen Z Tackles Love, Red Flags, Jealousy and Heartbreak
  2. DU’s School Of Open Learning Receives Over 15,000 Applications In First Four Days

New Delhi: Delhi University has maintained its strong global position in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh said that in employment outcomes, DU has climbed 14 places as compared to last year and reached the 30th position in the world.

“With this, DU ranks first in this category among Indian institutions, while overall it is in the seventh position. DU's rank in the global ranking is 328,” he said.

Prof Singh said that Delhi University continues to perform nicely at the global level, acquiring a prominent position in the QS World University Rankings. "The DU has made significant progress in the QS Rankings 2026. In the overall score, DU has increased from 33.8 in 2025 to 42.6 in 2026. This significant improvement underlines our increasing academic excellence and global reputation,” he said.

“With a global rank of 328, this score increase reflects the increasing depth, quality and impact of our institutional efforts. Our faculty, researchers and students are at the forefront of this transformation, delivering continuous innovation, high-impact research and international connections,” he said.

The ranking conducted by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) evaluated 8,467 institutions globally, with the results of the top 1,501 universities published. Amidst intense global competition among so many institutions and a sophisticated assessment methodology, Delhi University's ability to maintain its global position reflects its institutional resilience and visionary academic strategies.

DU's progress in key performance indicators

  • Employment outcomes: Improved from 44 in 2025 to 30 in 2026 (up 14 places).
  • International research network: Improved from 406 to 294 (up 112 places)
  • Citations per faculty: Improved from 488 to 403 (up 85 places)
  • Performance Highlights Global rank: 328 (retained from 2025)
  • Overall score: 42.6 (up from 33.8 – 26% improvement from 2025)
  • Among Indian universities: 1st (retained as a top public university)

Read More

  1. Delhi University’s New Course For Gen Z Tackles Love, Red Flags, Jealousy and Heartbreak
  2. DU’s School Of Open Learning Receives Over 15,000 Applications In First Four Days

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI UNIVERSITYQS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2026DU TOPS UNIVERSITIES IN EMPLOYMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.