Delhi University Rises In Global QS Rankings 2026, Leads India In Employment Outcomes

New Delhi: Delhi University has maintained its strong global position in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh said that in employment outcomes, DU has climbed 14 places as compared to last year and reached the 30th position in the world.

“With this, DU ranks first in this category among Indian institutions, while overall it is in the seventh position. DU's rank in the global ranking is 328,” he said.

Prof Singh said that Delhi University continues to perform nicely at the global level, acquiring a prominent position in the QS World University Rankings. "The DU has made significant progress in the QS Rankings 2026. In the overall score, DU has increased from 33.8 in 2025 to 42.6 in 2026. This significant improvement underlines our increasing academic excellence and global reputation,” he said.