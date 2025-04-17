Exclusive | Delhi University Professor Flags 'Censorship' Over Blocked US Visit, Says Varsity Sought Speech For Vetting

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Apoorvanand Jha, a professor at Delhi University (DU), has raised alarm bells over institutional autonomy after he was denied permission to go to an academic event at University named The New School, in New York.

Jha, who is a professor in the Hindi Department, was scheduled to speak at the 20th anniversary celebrations of the India China Institute from April 23 to May 1. However, the DU administration denied him permission for leave, saying it needed to consult the Union Ministry of Education.

In an exclusive interaction, Jha told ETV Bharat, "I asked for leave from Delhi University. I filed my leave application over a month ago; it is formally rejected on April 2. In its letter, the Delhi University stated it was 'unable to grant permission' since it needed to refer to the Centre".

"The university also asked me to give the talk in writing to them before I say anything at that event. The registrar also made a suggestion to me to share the text of the talk with the administration... It amounted to vetting or censoring my talk," Jha claimed.

"I asked DU to take decisions on their own as there is no rule at all in DU that granting leave or granting promotion to any professor has to be sent to the ministry to get passed. I also rejected the request to give a copy of the speech I am going to deliver, because that would be censorship and rebuttal to right to freedom to one," Jha said.

The event at which Jha was invited to speak was called "The University under a Global Authoritarian Turn."

In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on April 16, Jha questioned the university's decision to involve an external authority in the matter. "I fail to understand what made the university decide to forgo the principle of institutional autonomy and invite intervention of an outside agency, in this case the Union government, in a matter of granting leave to a faculty member," he wrote.

The professor said he declined to comply with the request, believing it to be a violation of academic freedom. He also clarified that concerns were raised by some colleagues regarding the type of leave he had applied for, Duty Leave, since he was not officially representing Delhi University at the event. However, he said that without getting his request for leave (for Duty Leave) accepted, he inquired about changing the type of leave and then applying afresh, but there has been no response from the Registrar.

Jha termed the decision "an example of self-imposed curtailment of power/autonomy of the university" and warned that it could set a dangerous precedent. "The University of Delhi became great because it nursed free minds and allowed them to be part of an international community of scholarship... I hope this incident is an aberration, not the norm," he said.

Many academics have expressed their disquiet over this event, as they see it as reflective of the increasingly governmentalisation of university activities. Besides raising broad questions about academic freedom and censorship, it also calls the role of public universities in a democratic society into question.

Sources from the Delhi University said they had asked for the permission from the Ministry of Education so that transparency is maintained. "In case anything goes wrong, questions would have been raised on the Ministry of Education and its functioning," added sources from the Delhi University.