Delhi University: Second List Of Seat Allotment For PG Admissions To Be Released Today

New Delhi: The second seat allotment list for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses at Delhi University (DU) will be released today. According to the information given by DU, this list will be released on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) 2025 portal at 5 pm. After this, students will be able to apply for admission by accepting the seat for the second phase.

The last date to accept the allotted seat will be Friday, June 27, 2025. At the same time, the process of online verification and acceptance of the application by the concerned department, centre or college will be completed by 4:59 pm on June 28, 2025. The last date for depositing the fee has been fixed at June 29, 2025. The admission process is going on in a total of 82 programs for DU PG this year. Registration for PG programs started on May 16, 2025, and closed on June 12, 2025. The total number of registered candidates is 53,609, including 23117 boys and 30490 girls and two transgenders.

Mid-entry window on July 2: DU has also given an opportunity to candidates who could not participate in the application process earlier due to some reason. The mid-entry window will open from 5 pm on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, and will remain open till 4:59 pm on Friday, July 4, 2025. During this time, eligible candidates will be able to submit their application forms.

The third allotment list will be released on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 5 pm. In this, seats will be allotted under CW (War Veteran), Sports, Ward and performance-based programs (such as MFA, MA Music, BPEd and MPEd). The last date to accept the allotted seat is July 10, 2025, at 4:59 pm. Conclusion: The verification and acceptance process will be completed by July 11 and the last date to deposit the fee is July 12, 2025, at 4:59 pm.

In the first phase, 11,314 seats were allotted, of which, 7586 students have accepted the seats. These do not include seats for performance-based courses. The final data of the first phase has not been released yet. According to the DU administration, the second allotment list will be released on the candidates' dashboard.