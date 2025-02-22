ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi University Holds 101st Convocation: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Awards Gold Medals

New Delhi: Delhi University conducted its 101st convocation on Saturday marking a significant milestone for thousands of students. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the event and presented gold medals to top achievers.

Pradhan highlighted the achievements of DU alumni, mentioning that Rekha Gupta, a former DU student, has recently taken the oath as Chief Minister of Delhi. He also addressed concerns over the funding of 12 DU colleges by the Delhi government, assuring that the issue has now been resolved with the change in administration.

Highlighting DU’s historic legacy, Pradhan recalled the university’s role in India’s independence movement, mentioning Bhagat Singh’s time spent under the Vice-Chancellor’s office. He also emphasised, "I do not see Kumbh as merely a religious event, but as a symbol of India's culture and civilization."

Meanwhile, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh reflected on the university’s journey, stating,"Our annual convocations have upheld DU’s traditions, and this has only been possible due to our dedicated teachers, officers, and students."

Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja announced that a total of 159 gold medals and one silver medal have been awarded to undergraduate and postgraduate students. Additionally, 34 awards have been presented to UG and PG students.