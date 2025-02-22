Delhi University Holds 101st Convocation: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Awards Gold Medals

New Delhi: Delhi University conducted its 101st convocation on Saturday marking a significant milestone for thousands of students. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the event and presented gold medals to top achievers.
Pradhan highlighted the achievements of DU alumni, mentioning that Rekha Gupta, a former DU student, has recently taken the oath as Chief Minister of Delhi. He also addressed concerns over the funding of 12 DU colleges by the Delhi government, assuring that the issue has now been resolved with the change in administration.
Highlighting DU’s historic legacy, Pradhan recalled the university’s role in India’s independence movement, mentioning Bhagat Singh’s time spent under the Vice-Chancellor’s office. He also emphasised, "I do not see Kumbh as merely a religious event, but as a symbol of India's culture and civilization."
Meanwhile, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh reflected on the university’s journey, stating,"Our annual convocations have upheld DU’s traditions, and this has only been possible due to our dedicated teachers, officers, and students."
Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja announced that a total of 159 gold medals and one silver medal have been awarded to undergraduate and postgraduate students. Additionally, 34 awards have been presented to UG and PG students.
A total of 494 students, including 248 male and 246 female students, received PhD degrees. Furthermore, degrees were awarded to 77,446 UG students, 6,812 PG students, and 29 students from five-year programmes, including regular DU students and those from the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB). In total, more than 84,700 students received degrees.
In the 100th convocation last year, 1,38,020 students, who completed their degrees in 2023, were awarded degrees. The event was held at DU’s sports complex, where 659 students received PhD degrees.
During last year's ceremony, 1,30,697 UG and 7,323 PG students received degrees. This included 58,545 male and 79,475 female students. While the degrees were awarded digitally, medals and awards were presented on stage.
In this year’s convocation, female students outnumber males in obtaining undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. Among the total 77,446 graduates, 50,082 are female, while 27,364 are male. Similarly, at the postgraduate level, 4,146 female students and 2,666 male students will receive degrees.
