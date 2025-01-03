Delhi University Getting Two New Campuses, College Named After Savarkar; PM Modi To Lay Foundation

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) is set to roll out a major expansion program in the new year 2025 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for new projects worth over Rs 600 crore.

Expansions include academic blocks in East Delhi’s Surajmal Vihar and West Delhi’s Dwarka and a college building in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, which will have state-of-the-art education facilities.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the event will be live-streamed at the project sites, with hundreds of locals expected to attend.

New Campuses

Prof Singh said that the East Campus in Surajmal Vihar will feature a 15.25-acre academic block costing an estimated Rs 373 crore. The 59,618-square-meter facility will host LLB, LLM, a five-year integrated LLB program, and other multidisciplinary courses. It will include 60 classrooms, 10 tutorial rooms, six moot courts, four computer labs, two cafeterias, and two common rooms.

He further said that in Dwarka’s Sector 22, the West Campus will begin its first phase with an academic block costing Rs 107 crore. The 19,434-square-meter building will have 42 classrooms, two moot courts, a digital library, conference rooms, faculty rooms, cafeterias, a common room for boys and girls, and seminar halls.

The Rs. 600-crore funding for the three projects was approved by the central government last year. Delays arose due to tendering and bidding processes, which are now complete. Construction is set to begin immediately.

The projects are expected to provide Delhi University with state-of-the-art facilities, aiding academic growth and addressing infrastructural needs.

College Named After VD Savarkar

A new college named after controversial rightwing icon VD Savarkar will be built in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, close to the UER Highway and only a 5-minute drive from the West campus. The 18,816.56-square-meter facility, with an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore, will feature 24 classrooms, eight tutorial rooms, a canteen, 40 faculty rooms, a departmental library, and a conference room with state-of-the-art facilities for inmates.

“We are proud to contribute to this project,” Singh said. He added that the construction is expected to be completed in 18 months, with admissions to follow.

Commenting on the naming of the new college, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja noted the occasion coincided with the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule. She criticised the decision, asking if colleges could instead be named after figures like Phule or Fatima Sheikh.