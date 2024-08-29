Delhi University 2nd List Admissions: Know About Seats, Academic Session And Orientation Programmes

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) announced the second round of seat allotment results for undergraduate programmes for the 2024–2025 academic session on August 25. As per notice, colleges will finalise admissions by August 29 and students must pay the admission fee by August 30.

Session Details: As many as 24,869 seats are up for grabs in this round. Preparations in colleges are underway as the academic session is set to commence on Thursday, August 29.

Kirori Mal College: An orientation programme will be held on August 29 between 5 PM to 7 PM. Principal Professor Dinesh Khattar said, "All 1500 students will undergo the induction programme whereby they will be briefed about the history, vision and aim of the college.

They will also be informed about the alumni, especially the ones who have made us proud by winning national and international accolades. Not to forget, a run-through of the rules and regulations is a must during the programme," he said.

Shri Ram College of Commerce: The orientation programme is scheduled at 12.30 PM on August 29. As many as 1,000 freshers will attend this event where the college administration will brief them about the college rules and other important procedures. The faculty and the students will have lunch together later.

Maharaja Agrasen College: A department-wise orientation programme has been organised for the freshers on August 30 where teachers will brief the students about college timings and other codes of conduct. The event has been scheduled a day later and seats are still empty. College authorities await more students to get admitted in the second round and want them to attend it together with those of the first round on Friday.

Preparations are also underway at Miranda House, Hindu College, Deshbandhu College, Hansraj College, Ramjas College, and Daulat Ram College.

The first round of allocations concluded on August 21, in which the varsity filled nearly 92 per cent of its seats and offered 97,387 seats. As many as 83,678 candidates accepted their allocated seats and 65,483 among them confirmed their admissions.