Delhi Transport Minister Orders Action Against Unregistered Vehicles, Unveils Roadmap For Passenger Safety

New Delhi: Delhi's Transport Minister, Pankaj Singh, has announced a comprehensive plan to check unregistered vehicles, which the government claimed is one of the main contributory factors to traffic congestion in the national capital.

The initiative was finalised at a review meeting held late Wednesday evening at the Delhi Secretariat. Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi is committed to improving road management. He also directed the Transport Department and Traffic Police to take immediate action against vehicles operating without proper registration.

Additionally, orders have been issued for petrol pump operators not to supply fuel to unregistered or unfit vehicles. “If they don’t comply with the orders, they will also face penalties,” the minister said.

“Our goal is to build a 'developed Delhi,' and we will work on a roadmap for the next 100 days to achieve this. The need for effective enforcement to free the roads from illegal encroachments,” Singh said.

He also directed the enforcement wing of the transport department to deploy additional staff on congested roads, particularly those that witness frequent traffic jams.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and the Managing Director of Delhi Metro. Officials briefed Singh on various challenges faced by the department in areas including the e-challan system, the removal of old vehicles, the integration of AI technology, and the ongoing electric vehicle policy. The meeting also discussed proposed plans to improve the live tracking system for commercial vehicles and public transport for passenger safety.

Singh also ordered action against vehicles running without a permit and fitness certificates. In addition to traffic management, he appreciated the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) for its effective financial management and called for a revised electric vehicle policy, which is set to be rolled out in April 2025.

The minister also takes stock of various key metro projects, including new lines from Mukundpur to Maujpur, RK Ashram to Janakpuri West, and Aerocity to Tughlakabad. He urged for the expedited completion of these critical infrastructure developments.