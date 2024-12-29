Delhi Transport ACS Rejects Kejriwal's Allegations Against Chief Minister Atishi On Women's Free Bus Travel Scheme

New Delhi: Prashant Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Delhi's Transport Department, has written a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, rejecting the claims made by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The letter states that Kejriwal's allegations of an investigation being conducted against Chief Minister Atishi regarding the women's free bus travel scheme, and the possibility of her arrest, are completely misleading and incorrect.

Prashant Goyal clarified in his letter that the Transport Department has not issued any investigation orders, nor has it received any communication from the Vigilance Department regarding this matter. He emphasized that these claims are factually inaccurate and misleading. "No such investigation has been initiated, nor is any pending by the Transport Department. Additionally, no communication has been received from the Vigilance Department. Hence, such claims are completely baseless," the letter reads. The letter, dated December 26, 2024, was addressed to Chief Minister Atishi and has also been sent to the Chief Secretary and the Vigilance Department for further clarity.

The letter written by Prashant Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Delhi's Transport Department, to Chief Minister Atishi, clarifies the department's position on the investigation claims. (ETV Bharat)

It should be noted that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently made a statement on social media and television, claiming that an investigation is underway against Chief Minister Atishi in connection with the Women's Free Bus Travel Scheme. Prashant Goyal has outrightly rejected this statement, calling it a political stunt and drama.

Chief Minister Atishi and her government have not yet commented on the letter, but the clarification from Prashant Goyal has raised questions about the truthfulness of Kejriwal's allegations. This matter has sparked a political controversy in Delhi, and further reactions are expected in the coming days.

