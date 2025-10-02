ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory In View Of Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations; Check Affected Routes

A Delhi Traffic Police spokesperson asked commuters to use alternative routes and adhere to potential traffic restrictions.

Delhi Traffic Police manning a road in the national capital on Gandhi Jayanti
Delhi Traffic Police manning a road in the national capital on Gandhi Jayanti (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 2, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in the capital in view of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations on October 2 on Thursday. The police have stated that traffic will be affected on several major routes until 9 pm. People have been urged to use alternative routes during this time to avoid inconvenience.

According to the Traffic Police advisory, the areas that will be affected on Gandhi Jayanti include W Point, A Point ITO Chowk, VVIP Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shantivan Crossing, Hanuman Setu-Waga Bridge, APJ Marg, Vijay Ghat Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Rajghat Lane, and the Ring Road from the ITO flyover to Hanuman Setu, along with the area around Kashmir Gate, Vikas Marg, and ITO Marg. Movement of heavy and light vehicles will be restricted in these areas.

Parking Will Be Prohibited In These Areas
The Delhi Traffic Police has stated that parking will not be allowed around Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and ITO Road (Hanuman Setu-Shanti Van to Rajghat). Parking will be strictly prohibited on the National Highway, Vishwanath Marg, APJ Marg, and ITO Road affected by the ITO flyover. Such vehicles will be removed and legal action will be taken.

General Guidelines for Commuters
The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to commuters to plan their travels in advance in the morning and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. The police have advised that people can check the official website and social media handles for the latest and accurate information.

In a post on its X handle, the Traffic Police said that Delhiites will need to adhere to potential traffic restrictions on October 2nd.

“Commuters should plan their travel using alternative routes. Traffic will be restricted on several key routes in Delhi between 9 am and 9 pm on October 2nd. Those traveling to Rajghat and surrounding areas may face the most inconvenience,” it said.

