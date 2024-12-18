Delhi Traffic Police Allow Only BS-VI Vehicles In Petrol Pumps

New Delhi: To tackle the persistent air pollution, the Delhi Traffic Police have decided to allow only BS-VI vehicles to refuel from filling stations in the city under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) IV while vehicles fitted with lower emission standards like BS-III and BS-IV have been barred from refuelling.

A communique has been issued to the owners of petrol pumps in this regard. The arrangement came into force at 11 pm on Monday along with GRAP-IV. Last time challans were issued to 350 vehicles in 24 hours for either not having valid pollution certificates or flouting pollution standards.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary said letters have been sent to petrol pump owners instructing them to sell petrol and diesel only to BS-VI vehicles. If they violate this order, legal action will be taken against them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhal Singh said by Tuesday evening, letters were sent to eight petrol pump owners of the New Delhi district and instructions will be given to the owners of other areas soon. Apart from this, traffic sergeants and CCTV cameras will also be used to monitor petrol pumps.

Over 50 Zonal Duty Officers have been deployed to keep a strict vigil on the polluting vehicles by helping in detecting banned vehicles during Grape-IV. Apart from this, the traffic police have implemented several additional measures, such as pickets at all borders of Delhi and NCR.

Special teams have been deployed on various borders of Delhi and 88 Prakhar vans of PCR unit were deployed to take action against polluting vehicles. Instructions have been issued to all police stations to set up pickets and issue spot challans.