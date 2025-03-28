Delhi To Remove 1,500 Buses, Public Transport To Be Affected

Delhi’s buses, a lifeline for 40 lakh daily commuters, are steadily declining, raising concerns over public transport accessibility.

New Delhi: Buses are a crucial part of Delhi’s transport system. After the Delhi Metro, they are the primary mode of commuting in the capital, serving nearly 40 lakh passengers daily. However, the number of buses on Delhi’s roads is steadily declining.

By April 15, around 1,000 buses operating under the cluster scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) may be withdrawn as their contract period is ending. Additionally, 500 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be decommissioned this year as they have exceeded their operational age.

The removal of these buses is expected to disrupt public transport, as they play a vital role in Delhi’s traffic system. A sudden reduction of 1,000 buses could cause significant inconvenience to commuters. However, DTC officials have indicated that the contracts for these buses may be extended to ensure continued service.

DIMTS Vice-Chairman Ajay Srivastava stated that the operation of 997 cluster scheme buses may cease from April 15 due to contract expiration. Meanwhile, Delhi’s Transport Minister has assured that 1,000 new electric buses will be introduced in early April. These buses will be deployed on various routes to maintain the traffic flow and improve public convenience. This initiative is also expected to help reduce pollution in the capital.

500 DTC Buses to be Phased Out

Buses in Delhi operate under both DTC and DIMTS. Apart from the cluster buses, 500 DTC buses will be removed from service by December this year as they have surpassed their operational lifespan. Officials have confirmed that these overage buses will be phased out to maintain safety and efficiency in the public transport system.