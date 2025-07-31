ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi To Get Wet Spells Till August 5, Says IMD

New Delhi: Several areas of the national capital experienced fresh rainfall since early Thursday, bringing welcome relief from the oppressive heat and humidity for residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning throughout the day, with the maximum temperature between 30–32°C and minimum temperature at 23–25°C, 2 to 4 degrees below normal. The regional Met centre has predicted that the ongoing spell of rain is expected to continue till August 5.

The latest rain comes on the heels of heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas and traffic disruption during the morning commute. Connaught Place, one of the busiest business districts in Delhi, saw submerged roads. Other areas that experienced early morning rain on Thursday include Janpath, Lajpat Nagar and Minto Bridge.

According to IMD, Delhi received varying rainfall amounts in different districts between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 6:30 am on Thursday. Salwan Public School in East Delhi received 42 mm, Pusa in Central Delhi 40 mm, Sports Complex in New Delhi 38 mm, Safdarjung in Southwest Delhi 34 mm, Najafgarh 23.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 22.1 mm, Lodi Road 018.5 mm and Aya Nagar 13 mm.

Other regions like KV Janakpuri and KV Narayana also recorded rainfall above 18 mm, indicating widespread downpour across the city. The IMD issued an advisory for the Delhi-NCR region, predicting continued rain and thunderstorms in Bahadurgarh, Manesar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh over the next few hours. Light to very light rainfall or drizzle was expected across most parts of Delhi by Thursday afternoon.