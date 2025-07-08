ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi To Enforce Fuel Ban On EoL Vehicles From Nov 1; NCR Districts Next In Line

New Delhi: All end-of-life (EoL) vehicles will be denied fuelling at the fuel pump stations from November 1 in Delhi. The decision was taken following a meeting of the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital and Adjoining Area.

In its letter addressed to the authorities concerned, the CAQM wrote, " The Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) vide letter dated July 3 has brought to the attention of the Commission some operational and infrastructural challenges in implementation of Direction No. 89 dated April 23, inter alia, stating that while it is fully aligned with the Commission's objective to phase out older, polluting vehicles and has been complying with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the ban on EoL vehicles, the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system lacks the requisite robustness, with issues related to technological glitches, camera placement, working of sensors and speakers, and that the system is not yet fully integrated with the database of neighbouring NCR States."

Furthermore, the system is unable to identify EoL vehicles in cases where there are issues related to High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), and these challenges require proper trial and error corrections prior to its implementation, it said.

The CAQM said it emerges from the foregoing that Eol vehicles have remained a persistent source of concern in the NCR for over a decade owing to their significant contribution to air pollution and various orders and directions have been issued from time to time by the NGT and the SC, mandating the concerned authorities to take appropriate action against EoL vehicles.

"In view of the concerns raised by the Government of NCT of Delhi, the Commission, after detailed deliberations in its 24th meeting held on Tuesday, has decided to partially amend clause (ii) of the Direction No. 89 dated April 23 as under: (ii) All Eol vehicles identified through the ANPR cameras system or other such systems installed at the fuel pump stations shall be denied fuelling w.e.f. 01.11.2025 in the NCT of Delhi and five high vehicle density districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Sonipat and w.e.f. 01.04.2026 in the rest of NCR," it wrote.