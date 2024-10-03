ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Teen Dies Of Electrocution At Kalkaji Temple, Triggers Stampede

By PTI

The incident took place after an electric wire being used for the installation of halogen lights during Navratra arrangements broke and came in contact with the iron railing, police said.

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy got electrocuted while standing in a queue to enter the Kalkaji Temple here, causing panic among the devotees that led to a stampede past midnight that left six people injured, police said Thursday.

Police received information about the incident at 12.40 am regarding a stampede that broke out near Kalkaji temple. They reached the spot and rushed the six injured to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital.

Meanwhile, the doctors at Safdarjung Hospital informed the police about a boy who was brought dead to the hospital from the temple. He died due to electrocution.

A senior police officer said that on inquiry, the police found that an electric wire being used for the installation of halogen lights during Navratra arrangements broke and came in contact with the iron railing.

As the boy was waiting in the queue, he touched the railing and died. The incident triggered a stampede in the area, leaving six people injured, police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

