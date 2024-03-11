‘Can’t Jeopardize Life of Dignity..’, SC Sets Free Two TN Teachers in Sexual Harassment Case

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the conviction of two Tamil Nadu based teachers – the main accused was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and the other accused charged with criminal intimidation -- in a case regarding alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl student. The apex court said that the right to live a life of dignity and personal liberty are not supposed to be jeopardized on the basis of half-baked evidence.

A three-judge bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta, K V Viswanathan, and Sandeep Mehta, said: “We quite agree with the submissions of learned senior counsel for the State that an act of sexual harassment of a girl student (who is also a minor) by any teacher would figure quite high on the list of offences of grave nature since it has far-reaching consequences, which impact more than just the parties to the proceeding”.

Justice Datta, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said that it is axiomatic that reputation is earned by a teacher upon rendering service over the years and an accusation like the present would remain as an indelible mark marring his entire future life. “Care has, therefore, to be taken so that his right to live a life of dignity and personal liberty are not put to jeopardy on the basis of half-baked evidence”, said justice Datta.

The bench said it is inclined to deem that this case unsuitable for securing a conviction under section 11 read with section 12 of the POCSO Act, as there are enough missing links to extend the benefit of doubt to the main accused. Regarding the second teacher, the bench said, “As regards A-2, we do not consider that the prosecution was successful in proving that the conduct of A-2 was a case of criminal intimidation punishable under section 506 of I.P.C.; his conviction, too, is also liable to be set aside”. The bench said two teachers are still behind bars and directed that they should be immediately released from custody, if not wanted in any other case.

The two teachers moved the apex court challenging the Madras High Court judgment, passed in November 2022, which dismissed their plea seeking relief in the case. In November 2021, the special court had convicted the main accused under section 12 of the POCSO Act and sentenced him to three years’ rigorous imprisonment, and the second teacher was convicted under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code, and he was sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment. It was alleged that on February 14, 2018, the main accused entered the classroom, approached the victim, and forcefully presented her with roses, jasmine flowers, and chocolate in the presence of fellow students. Despite the victim's refusal to accept the offerings, the teacher resorted to twisting her arm, coercing her into accepting the same.

The second incident took place later in the day on February, 14, 2018, when the victim was called by another teacher through a girl student in the school. He enquired from the victim why she was refusing to talk to the teacher, who presented her flowers, and that if she continued to not talk to him, he would die and she would be held responsible.

The apex court observed that an alleged offence of sexual harassment in a public place, as opposed to one committed within the confines of a room or a house, or even in a public place but away from the view of the public, stands on somewhat different premise. “If any doubt arises in the Court's mind regarding the veracity of the victim's version, the Court may, at its discretion, seek corroboration from other witnesses who directly observed the incident or from other attending circumstances to unearth the truth”, said the bench.

The petitioners counsel, in support of their defence, sought to make out that there was an alleged pre-existing animosity between the parties. “While we do not believe it to be likely that an innocent child would be so cruelly used by her parents, we also cannot deem it to be entirely outside the realm of possibility”, said the apex court.