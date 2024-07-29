Delhi Student Writes To CJI Seeking Action On Coaching Centre Deaths

New Delhi: A civil services aspirant has written to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud saying that areas like Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar face waterlogging every year due to the negligence of the Delhi municipal corporation, and sought action against officials responsible for the deaths of three fellow students, who died in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in the capital.

Flagging the poor infrastructure in areas like Rajendra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, the hub of coaching centres, Avinash Dubey, a civil services aspirant, said that students residing in these areas are "living a life of hell" due to annual flooding caused by "apathy" of the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

On Saturday, three civil services aspirants died after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre in the Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded due to heavy rain. Dubey said due to clogging of drains, floodwater reaches inside the house and people have to walk in knee-deep drain water.

He termed the tragic drowning of three students in the basement of a building owned by Rau's IAS Study Circle as "really disturbing". The basement was being used as a library in violation of city ordinances.

Dubey requested the top court to take action against officials responsible for the deaths of three students, who died in the rain-flooded basement of a coaching centre. He also sought a direction to concerned officials to find a permanent solution to the waterlogging, which occurs every year, in these areas.

Dubey also said the Delhi government and the municipal body have forced the students to live like pests and stressed that it is our fundamental right to study while living a healthy life. He said due to waterlogging, there is a serious threat to the safety and health of students studying in (such) centres.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges. On Monday, five more people were arrested in connection with the case. The matter was also discussed at length in the Rajya Sabha.