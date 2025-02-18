Delhi Station Stampede: Youth Congress Stages Protest; Demands Vaishnaw's Resignation

New Delhi: Workers of Youth Congress held a protest on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station in which 18 passengers lost lives.

"It (the stampede) was the railway minister's responsibility. Many people lost their lives due to his negligence. The railway minister called it a small incident. He should apologise and resign as he played with the lives of people. Had the 10 per cent of the money spent by BJP been spent on facilities for people, this would not have happened," Uday Bhanu Chib, Indian Youth Congress president, said.

During the protest, the workers burnt an effigy of Vaishnaw when the police removed them and detained some. Congress workers were preparing to proceed towards Rail Bhavan, however, the police stopped them by barricading.

"The way people lost their lives at the New Delhi Railway Station is due to the negligence of the railways. Even the death toll was hidden. Many such incidents have happened earlier but our railway minister does not resign. He is busy making reels. Such an irresponsible minister should resign from his post, taking moral responsibility for the accident," Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Youth President Akshay Lakra said.

"Due to the negligence of the railway administration, many devotees lost their lives which should not have happened. We have come to protest against the railways and the minister. But the police have stopped us," he added.