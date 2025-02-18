Delhi Station Stampede: RPF Says 20 Deaths; Railways Sticks To 18

New Delhi: A row has erupted over the figure of deaths in the stampede which took place at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) report says 20 casualties while railways officials claimed 18 dead.

As per the report of the RPF in-charge of New Delhi Railway Station, after the stampede, all the victims were shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Hardings and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospitals from where RPF received information regarding 20 deaths and 10 injured, while Railways claimed 18 casualties during it.

"At least 18 ambulances, PCRs, Delhi Fire Service tenders and Disaster Management teams have reached the spot to help the passengers and shift them to the hospitals. RPF jawans were sent with some deceased bodies to their native place in Bihar, and steps were taken for the rest of the bodies," the report claims.

However, the Railways has refuted this report and said that there are over 300 personnel at New Delhi Station so everyone is producing reports regarding the stampede incident. At length, these reports will be verified by the inquiry committee.

"The report has no actual number of deaths. The railway has already issued an actual figure which is 18. There are over 300 RPF personnel posted who will produce their reports individually after that these compiled reports will be examined and scanned in detail to find the sequence of events that happened that day," Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay told ETV Bharat.

"Every individual person will submit his/her report before the inquiry committee after that each and every statement will be cross-examined and verified, then the committee will prepare a comprehensive report. There is some misinformation regarding the figure of RPF," Upadhyay added.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, KPS Malhotra told ETV Bharat, "There are 18 deaths and I don't know where these 20 figures come from."

Just after the stampede incident, the Railways has set up a two-member high-level committee to probe the incident. The committee comprises Pankaj Gangwar (Principal Chief Security Commissioner) and Nar Singh (Principal Chief Commercial Manager).

Notably, earlier Railways said that it was noticed that on the day of the incident around 2600 more passengers booked their tickets at New Delhi Station between 18:00 hours and 20:00 hours following which sudden overcrowding and rushing amok to catch the trains led to the tragic incident at the station.

The RPF has also given various reasons for the stampede. The report said that there was a huge error with regard to crowd management. According to the RPF report, there was an issue of crowd management before 8.45 PM. "At that time, there was an announcement that a special train for Prayagraj would leave from platform 12. Three minutes after the announcement, there was another announcement that the train would depart from platform number 16. The scared passengers started climbing the foot-over-bridge 2-3, which led to a large crowd and stampede," the RPF report said.

It also said that there was a large crowd on platforms 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16. "The passengers of Magadh Express (platform number 14), Uttar Sampark Kranti Express (platform number 15) and Prayagraj Express were already stationed there," the report said.

According to the RPF, when there was overcrowding, the Station Manager was given a suggestion that the Prayajraj special train should immediately proceed and the sale of general tickets should be stopped, however, the sale of tickets was halted after a considerable amount of time.

"This led to over-crowding and the stampede occurred at 8.48 PM. The Delhi Fire Department was informed by Delhi Police at 9.55 PM and it was a delay of around 40 minutes," it said. The Railways had officially announced that the incident took place at 9.15 PM.

The RPF report also stated that as per the CCTV footage, it was clear that the moment the announcement was made for a change of platform, the passengers got scared, which led to an overcrowding.