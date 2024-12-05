Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Retires From Electoral Politics, Kejriwal Calls It An Emotional Moment

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has announced his decision to retire from electoral politics, citing his advancing age. The 76-year-old leader, who has been serving as Speaker since 2015 and is a two-time MLA from the Shahdara constituency, announced it in a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In his letter on November 11, Goel expressed gratitude for the support he received during his long political journey. "You have always given me great respect, for which I will always be grateful to you," Goel wrote and thanked his colleagues, party members and supporters for standing by him throughout his tenure as both MLA and Speaker.

Goel, who has been a prominent figure in Delhi politics, played a significant role in raising key issues in the Assembly and worked on various social causes. His retirement marks a significant moment for the AAP, as Goel has been a key pillar in strengthening the party's policies and principles over the years.

Kejriwal, in a post on x, termed Goel's decision as an emotional moment, acknowledging his valuable contributions to the party. "His guidance drove the party in the right direction for years," Kejriwal said. He added that Goel expressed his wish to step away from electoral politics due to age and health concerns, a decision the party respects. "We will always regard him as a guardian of the AAP family," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 2025, but Goel has stated that while he is retiring from electoral politics, he will continue to serve the AAP in any capacity the party assigns.