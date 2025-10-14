ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: South Asian University Student Sexually Assaulted, FIR Registered

New Delhi: A student of South Asian University (SAU) here was allegedly sexually assaulted, and an FIR has been registered in the matter, the police said on Tuesday. Police did not share details of the incident.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday, after which a police team reached the university campus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in an official statement.