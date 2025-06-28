Delhi: Son Shoots Sexagenarian Father Dead Over Seating Dispute In Tempo

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old person was allegedly shot dead by his 26-year-old son on Thursday in the Timarpur area of Delhi after being denied the front seat of a tempo hired by the family to shift to their native in Uttarakhand.

Police said the accused, identified as Deepak, was arrested at the spot, and the gun used for shooting, along with 11 live cartridges, was seized from him. The incident took place around 7.30 pm near the MS Block of Timarpur, where police personnel on a patrol heard a gunshot and rushed to the spot. "They found a man lying in a pool of blood on the pavement while locals were trying to snatch the gun from the accused," police said.

The deceased, identified as sexagenarian Surendra Singh, was a retired sub-inspector of the CISF. He was rushed to HRH Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The bullet had struck his left cheek, causing multiple pellet injuries on the face, police said.

An initial inquiry revealed that the family was preparing to shift to their native village in Uttarakhand following Singh's superannuation from CISF six months ago. They hired a tempo, and their belongings were being loaded when an argument ensued between Surendra and Deepak over the occupation of the front seat.

As Surendra kept insisting on occupying the front seat due to the loaded items, Deepak suddenly turned aggressive, fetched Surendra's licensed gun, and allegedly shot him, police said, adding that a murder case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.