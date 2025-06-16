Delhi Set To Get New Police Commissioner; Satish Golcha And Praveer Ranjan In The Race

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora is retiring on July 31, 2025. It has been decided that he will not get an extension. In that backdrop, Delhi will get a new Police Commissioner. Serious brainstorming has started at the high level of the Home Ministry and the Police Department regarding the selection of the new Police Commissioner.

Deciding on a new police chief for a strategic and sensitive metro city like Delhi is a very important decision not only in terms of administration, but also in terms of political and diplomatic balance. In the current situation, two names are doing the rounds. These include IPS Satish Golcha and IPS Praveer Ranjan. Let us tell you who these officers are and what their appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner could mean.

Satish Golcha: Trust of experience and leadership

1992 batch IPS officer Satish Golcha is currently the Director General of Tihar Jail. He assumed the charge on May 1, 2024. Earlier, Satish Golcha was Special Commissioner (Intelligence) in Delhi Police and DGP of Arunachal Pradesh. He has long experience in intelligence operations, internal security and administrative work.

In such a situation, if he is appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner, then it will provide experienced and calm leadership to the capital, and he will be able to deal with serious security challenges. Along with this, the fresh experience of managing a sensitive prison like Tihar also goes in his favour. Being in charge of the jail, he also has good knowledge of criminal gangs.

Praveer Ranjan: Efficiency in crime control and metropolitan administration

1993 batch IPS officer Praveer Ranjan is currently ADG in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Earlier, from 2021 to 2024, Praveer Ranjan has also been the DGP of Chandigarh and Special Commissioner (Crime) in Delhi. His image has been of a strong, policy-oriented and strict administrator.

He played a very important and decisive role in matters like the 2020 riots and the farmers' movement in Delhi. If Praveer Ranjan gets this responsibility, then Delhi will get an impartial and active leadership regarding law and order, which can take forward crime control and community policing in a better way. CISF handles the security of the metro and big establishments in Delhi. He also has good experience with CISF.

Central government officers can also be selected

At present, Satish Golcha and Praveer Ranjan are emerging as major contenders, but the names of some senior IPS officers deputed to the Home Ministry are also being considered. It is being seen whether there is any such officer who is more suitable in terms of the political-security balance. In that scenario, apart from these two officers, the government can give the charge of Delhi Police Commissioner to any other experienced officer.

This time, the change in Delhi Police leadership is not just an administrative reshuffle, but a crucial moment to shape Delhi’s future security strategy. Who will become the next Delhi Police Commissioner? Not just Delhi, but the entire country is watching closely.

