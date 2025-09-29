ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Sees Hottest September Morning In 6 Years: Why This Sudden Heat and Humidity?

New Delhi: As the month of September comes to an end, the weather across India has exhibited starkly differing patterns. While intense heat and humidity are impacting Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh, areas in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and throughout eastern India, are experiencing heavy rainfall with a red alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has circulated several advisories in this connection. The northern region is experiencing some hot conditions, while the west and east expect heavy rainfall as a result of the reactivation of the monsoon.

Delhi Witnesses Hottest September Morning

Delhiites were caught off-guard on Monday, September 18, as they woke to a hot and humid morning. The city reported a minimum temperature of 28.2°C, five degrees above normal, marking the hottest September morning since 2019, with a temperature of 29.6°C. The same temperature was reported on Sunday, as a continued warm night is occurring during this time of year when the mercury typically begins to retreat.

The IMD forecast says partly cloudy skies are expected on September 29. Although heavy rainfall is not predicted, light drizzles is forecasted for September 30 and October 1. Unfortunately, this will not be enough to alleviate discomfort. Daytime high temperatures this week are expected to linger between 36°C and 38°C, as Delhi and surrounding areas remain hot and humid.

What Experts Say?

Rajesh Paul, an environmentalist, told ETV Bharat, “The sudden spike in heat and humidity across Delhi and some parts of India is the result of changing weather patterns (western disturbances and cyclonic circulations bringing more moisture), urban heat island effects (concrete and reduced green cover trapping heat), and climate change (rising baseline temperatures and shrinking cooling at night). Together, they are creating higher ‘feels-like’ temperatures, longer heat exposure, and greater stress on health, energy demand and daily life.”

Selomi Garnaik from Greenpeace said, “Sudden spikes in heat and humidity across India are a direct outcome of worsening climate change, compounded by reckless fossil fuel expansion and vanishing green cover in our cities. These extreme conditions are no longer distant possibilities, they are here and now, threatening the health and dignity of millions, especially workers and vulnerable communities.”

Manu Singh, another environmentalist, said, "What Delhi felt this morning is not just a passing weather twist, it’s the atmosphere and mother nature telling us how climate change is amplifying extremes. Sudden bursts of heat and humidity, even in September, happen because warmer air now holds more moisture, turning our skies into pressure cookers. It’s science playing out in real time, but for us on the ground, it feels like the city itself is running a fever."

Uttar Pradesh: Mostly Dry, Light Showers Ahead

In Uttar Pradesh, most districts are expected to remain dry in the immediate term, with clear skies forecast for September 29. However, light rain may occur in eastern districts over the next two to three days, particularly around Varanasi, Chandauli, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur.

The IMD has suggested that showers could return around Dussehra, though heavy rainfall is unlikely. Daytime temperatures are projected to remain normal to slightly above average, resulting in what meteorologists are calling a “humid heatwave” in parts of the state.

Adding to the weather picture, the IMD said conditions are not yet favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Uttar Pradesh, meaning hot and sticky conditions are likely to continue for at least a week.

Bihar Braces for Heavy Showers in Early October

Residents of Bihar, struggling with oppressive humidity for the past week, may soon see a shift. According to IMD forecasts, the state will experience rainfall between October 1 and 4, with heavy to very heavy downpours expected on October 3 and 4.

For now, light rain is expected in 18 districts, including West Champaran, Siwan, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Purnia, and Kishanganj. The rest, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya, will remain dry. Rising temperatures and humidity will continue to trouble residents until the rains arrive in the first week of October.

Uttarakhand: Clear Skies, Scattered Showers in Hills

In Uttarakhand, skies will remain mostly clear or partly cloudy through September 29. Light showers may occur in higher altitudes such as Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh, but widespread rainfall is unexpected.

In Dehradun, the weather will remain largely dry with partly cloudy conditions, with maximum and minimum temperatures at 35°C and 22°C, respectively, weather office stated. The state has already experienced heavy rainfall this year, compounded by several cloudbursts and landslides causing fatalities and displacement. Authorities remain wary as the intensity of rainfall diminishes.