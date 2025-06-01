Delhi Sees 81 New Covid Cases, 2 Die In 24 Hours

New Delhi: Two elderly coronavirus-positive patients died in Delhi as the city registered as many as 81 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours. Out of that number, 52 patients have recovered. One was a 60-year-old female patient, and the other was a 71-year-old male patient.

Healthcare officials are facing a challenge in sensitising the people who are scared of the outbreak of the disease. Both the deceased had suffered from other diseases before being detected with coronavirus. Doctors appealed people not to panic and stay safe.

According to doctors, elderly people suffering from diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, and cancer need to be more cautious because they are at greater risk.

According to the Covid dashboard, there are currently 375 active coronavirus patients in Delhi, while 266 patients have recovered. A total of three patients have died since January. In this, the intestine of a 60-year-old elderly female patient was blocked, due to which she underwent surgery. During this time, she got infected with coronavirus.

At the same time, the kidney of a 71-year-old elderly patient was damaged due to pneumonia, septic shock and AKI (acute kidney injury). Dr. Pawan Kumar, nodal officer of Covid Ward at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, said, an isolation ward has been created in RML. Four patients were admitted to the hospital. Later, two patients tested negative. The condition of both patients is stable at present.

He said that the situation is not serious at the moment, but caution is necessary. People should avoid crowds and must wear masks, he said. According to Dr. Pawan, the new variant of Covid is not as fatal as the previous version. "The symptoms are usually limited to cough and fever. It cannot be said clearly how fast it is spreading. Compared to the first and second wave, this time the patients do not need oxygen, a ventilator or ICU," he added.

Regarding the preparations of the hospital, he said that the oxygen plant is already present, and the number of staff and beds is also sufficient. If needed, the number of beds can be increased from 100 to 400 in a day.