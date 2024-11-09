ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Schools To Get Cybercrime Education Through Police-Made Brochures

According to a circular issued on Friday, the content is supposed to be supplied by the Delhi police, which has developed a series of brochures.

Delhi Schools To Get Cybercrime Education Through Police-Made Brochures
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed the heads of all government and private schools to make children aware of cybercrime through banners and posters.

According to a circular issued on Friday, the content is supposed to be supplied by the Delhi police, which has developed a series of brochures, focusing on cyber safety, cyberfraud, cyberbullying, online pornography, drug abuse, bullying, human trafficking, and online predators.

"This initiative aims to educate students on preventing cybercrimes and ensuring their safety in the digital world," the DoE said. Schools have also been instructed to collaborate with local police and cybersecurity experts to organise educational sessions.

"These sessions will help students understand essential topics such as recognising and reporting cyberbullying, protecting personal information online, the importance of strong passwords and privacy settings, and identifying scams and phishing attempts," the circular read.

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed the heads of all government and private schools to make children aware of cybercrime through banners and posters.

According to a circular issued on Friday, the content is supposed to be supplied by the Delhi police, which has developed a series of brochures, focusing on cyber safety, cyberfraud, cyberbullying, online pornography, drug abuse, bullying, human trafficking, and online predators.

"This initiative aims to educate students on preventing cybercrimes and ensuring their safety in the digital world," the DoE said. Schools have also been instructed to collaborate with local police and cybersecurity experts to organise educational sessions.

"These sessions will help students understand essential topics such as recognising and reporting cyberbullying, protecting personal information online, the importance of strong passwords and privacy settings, and identifying scams and phishing attempts," the circular read.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CYBERCRIME EDUCATION IN DELHICYBER SAFETY FRAUD BULLYINGDELHI SCHOOLS CYBERCRIME EDUCATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.