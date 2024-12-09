ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threats: Police

DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting extensive searches by police and bomb squads.

File Photo- Delhi Police (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 55 minutes ago

New Delhi: Two private schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. The DFS official said calls of bomb threats were received from DPS RK Puram at 7.06 am and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar at 6.15 am.

The fire officials, including the dog squad, bomb detection teams, and local police reached the schools and conducted the search operation. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found, a police official said. The official said further checking was underway.

