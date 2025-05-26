Delhi Schools Admit Rohingya Refugee Children After Supreme Court Intervention

New Delhi: In April, 12-year-old Afna got admission into the eighth standard in a school run by the Delhi government. Despite the right to education, a constitutional right of all children living in India, Afna’s right was ensured only after the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Afna is one of the 19 children of refugees belonging to the Rohingya community, who joined Delhi’s government schools this April. This became possible after the apex court ordered the Delhi government to admit these children.

Afna's mother, Rashida, lives in Khajoori Khas, Delhi, and works as a tailor to support her family. Rashida said that she is originally from Myanmar and has been living as a refugee in Delhi since 2012. Munna, Afna’s brother, said his father is paralysed and unwell, so he cannot work.

The court’s direction in response to a public interest litigation filed by senior lawyer Ashok Agarwal is considered significant amid a trend of denying admission for refugee children into schools.

Agrawal led the legal battle that ensured these Rohingya children’s right to education. He also founded Social Jurist, a civil rights group, which has been working for the cause of educational rights for decades. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Agarwal said, “About 45 Rohingya refugee families live in the Shri Ram Colony of Karawal Nagar and Khajoori Khas area in Delhi. These 19 children belong to some of these families and are now admitted to Delhi government schools.”

Two children of Hussain Mistri, a Rohingya refugee from one of these families, were also among those who faced hurdles in getting admission last year. Hussain used to teach his children by himself at their residence.

In October last year, when he approached advocate Ashok Agrawal seeking legal help, they made a list of children in their area and approached Atishi, the then Chief Minister of Delhi, seeking admission for the children. When the CM refused to help, Agrawal filed a petition with the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi court told them that only the Union Home Ministry could take a decision in this matter and asked them to approach the Ministry. Agarwal said that when they went to the Home Ministry with the list of children, the officials did not respond to their plea. Then, they took their fight to the Supreme Court, which asked whether these families were living in detention camps or separately.

They informed the court that all the children were living at their homes, none were at detention camps, and they had been living there permanently since 2012. When the Supreme Court asked for a report regarding their residence, a plea was subsequently submitted in February. The apex court said the children are eligible for admission in government schools. The court order stated that if the schools refused admission, they could approach the High Court.

As the schools admitted these children following the court’s order, these 19 children started their schooling on April 1. “The Constitution says that every child living on our land has the right to education,” said Ashok Agrawal. “They must get the right to education. Many Rohingya children have graduated and even completed post-graduation from Delhi University or other universities,” he said.

According to him, for the past few years, the Rohingya issue has been politicised, and parties have targeted the Rohingyas for political gain. This has created problems in the admission of these children; otherwise, there was no such issue, he added.

He pointed out that giving children the right to education does not grant them citizenship, nor does it give them the rights of Indian citizens. They are only getting the right to education, mandated by the constitution.