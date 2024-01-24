Loading...

Delhi: Schoolboy Dies Days After Assault by Seniors, Probe Underway

By ANI

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

(Representative Image)

In another tragic case of bullying, a 12-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries, after allegedly being assaulted by seniors at a school in Delhi. According to reports, the boy fell over because of a broken guardrail on the foot over the bridge where other schoolboys were in attendance.

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy died in a hospital on January 20 after he was allegedly assaulted by seniors at a school in Delhi, according to Delhi Police.", "The incident happened on January 11 and the schoolboy was taken to the hospital. The boy died in the hospital on Saturday last week. Police said that a case has been registered and further legal proceedings are underway.

According to the police, it was found that the deceased was with some other schoolboys when the incident happened. The deceased was leaning against the guardrail but fell as one section of the guardrail on the foot-over the bridge was broken. The deceased's friend, aged 15, accompanied him to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. A case of an act endangering the life or personal safety of others (section 336 IPC) and causing death by negligence (section 304A IPC) against the concerned authority has been registered on the complaint.

A postmortem by a board of doctors is being carried out to ascertain the cause of death. Legal action would be taken as per the report. The incident took place on January 11 and the boy died on January 20, said Delhi Police", "More information is awaited.

