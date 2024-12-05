ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Schoolboy Death: CM Atishi Assures Victim's Family Of All Help

Delhi CM Atishi met the family of a 12-year-old boy who died after a school scuffle, assuring a thorough investigation and support.

Delhi CM Atishi met the family of a 12-year-old boy who died after a school scuffle, assuring a thorough investigation and support.
Atishi meets family of a 12-year-old boy who died following a scuffle (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 29 minutes ago

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday met the family of a 12-year-old boy who died at a private school here and assured them of all possible help and a thorough investigation into the incident. The chief minister said law and order has "broken down" in Delhi and it is affecting children as well.

Prince (12), a class 6 student, died at his school following a scuffle with some students after his shoulder brushed against them. Police have apprehended one of his classmates in the case.

"The death of a child inside a school is very sad. We are getting an investigation done by the education department and if negligence is found on the part of the school, action will be taken against the school," Atishi told reporters in Kusumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar after meeting Prince's family.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister targeted the BJP-led central government over the law and order situation in the national capital.

"The way crime is spreading in Delhi today, law and order has broken down. Violence, murder and firing have become common. This is affecting children as well. It is very worrying," she said. Delhi's law and order and police come under the Centre.

"On hearing the news of the tragic death of a school student at Kusumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar, Chief Minister Atishi met the family of the deceased student and consoled them. CM assured all possible government assistance to the family of the deceased school student," AAP said in a post on X.

Prince's death sparked outrage among parents and locals, with family members staging a protest outside the school and demanding justice. The protesters called for a thorough probe.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday met the family of a 12-year-old boy who died at a private school here and assured them of all possible help and a thorough investigation into the incident. The chief minister said law and order has "broken down" in Delhi and it is affecting children as well.

Prince (12), a class 6 student, died at his school following a scuffle with some students after his shoulder brushed against them. Police have apprehended one of his classmates in the case.

"The death of a child inside a school is very sad. We are getting an investigation done by the education department and if negligence is found on the part of the school, action will be taken against the school," Atishi told reporters in Kusumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar after meeting Prince's family.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister targeted the BJP-led central government over the law and order situation in the national capital.

"The way crime is spreading in Delhi today, law and order has broken down. Violence, murder and firing have become common. This is affecting children as well. It is very worrying," she said. Delhi's law and order and police come under the Centre.

"On hearing the news of the tragic death of a school student at Kusumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar, Chief Minister Atishi met the family of the deceased student and consoled them. CM assured all possible government assistance to the family of the deceased school student," AAP said in a post on X.

Prince's death sparked outrage among parents and locals, with family members staging a protest outside the school and demanding justice. The protesters called for a thorough probe.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI SCHOOLBOY DEATHBOY DIED IN SCHOOL AFTER SCUFFLECM ATISHI ON SCHOOLBOY DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.