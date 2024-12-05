Delhi Schoolboy Death: CM Atishi Assures Victim's Family Of All Help

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday met the family of a 12-year-old boy who died at a private school here and assured them of all possible help and a thorough investigation into the incident. The chief minister said law and order has "broken down" in Delhi and it is affecting children as well.

Prince (12), a class 6 student, died at his school following a scuffle with some students after his shoulder brushed against them. Police have apprehended one of his classmates in the case.

"The death of a child inside a school is very sad. We are getting an investigation done by the education department and if negligence is found on the part of the school, action will be taken against the school," Atishi told reporters in Kusumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar after meeting Prince's family.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister targeted the BJP-led central government over the law and order situation in the national capital.

"The way crime is spreading in Delhi today, law and order has broken down. Violence, murder and firing have become common. This is affecting children as well. It is very worrying," she said. Delhi's law and order and police come under the Centre.

"On hearing the news of the tragic death of a school student at Kusumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar, Chief Minister Atishi met the family of the deceased student and consoled them. CM assured all possible government assistance to the family of the deceased school student," AAP said in a post on X.

Prince's death sparked outrage among parents and locals, with family members staging a protest outside the school and demanding justice. The protesters called for a thorough probe.