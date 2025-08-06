Delhi School Fee Regulation Bill Will Benefit Private Schools: Atishi

New Delhi: Slamming the Delhi government over the school fee regulation bill, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Wednesday said the bill will benefit the private school owners, not the guardians. She also demanded amendments to the bill.

"The main flaw in the bill is that the committee which is determining the fees is being chaired by the members of the management. Secondly, there are only five parents in this committee, who will be selected through a slip. Therefore, we have proposed an amendment in Section 4 of the bill for 10 parent members in the committee, selected from the general body election," She said.

Atishi demanded that until the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill 2025 is finalised, it should be referred to a select committee of the Assembly for fixing its contours after collecting feedback from parents.

The former CM said, "Till the time the bill is finalised, all private schools should be directed not to raise fees and collect them at the same rate as 2024-25."

Atishi also demanded that a clause for regular audit of school accounts should be included in it. "The bill is a tool to shield private schools from any punitive action from the government and give them a free hand to collect higher fees in 2025-26," she added.

The AAP leader said the bill was drafted in April, but it is being tabled in August after a four-month delay. "This delay is going to be used as an excuse by the government to implement it from the next academic year, thereby giving private schools full freedom to collect as much fee as they want in the current year," she said.

The LoP also objected to the proposal in the bill to allow school management representatives to head fee fixation committees in private institutions.

Atishi further said that the bill has also taken away the window for complaints from parents. "It is written in the bill that parents can complain only when 15 per cent of them sign the complaint. We have demanded this amendment; if even 15 parents complain, then it will be mandatory to hear the complaint," she added.

She alleged another right that has been taken away from the parents is their right to move the court. "It is written in the bill that if a committee takes a decision, it will not have the right to be taken to court. We want an amendment that if a parent is unhappy with the committee's decision, he/she should have the right to approach the court," she said.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha has demanded that this bill be sent to the Select Committee, so that the voice of the parents also reaches the Delhi Assembly. He said that this bill gives protection to the mafia running private schools.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill 2025 aims to create a transparent, fair, and accountable fee regulation framework in Delhi's school education system, protect students from harassment, and involve parents actively in fee-related governance. The bill was approved by the Delhi Cabinet in April 2025, responding to widespread complaints about unauthorised fee increases and harassment over unpaid dues.

Apart from suggesting a three-tier committee system for fee fixation and complaint redressal, the bill also proposes penalties up to Rs 50,000 per student on errant schools. The three-level fee regulation committee system includes the School-level Fee Regulation Committee, District Fee Appellate Committee and Revision Committee (state level). These committees would be expected to resolve disputes within 30 days, ensuring timely decisions.