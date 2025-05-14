Delhi School Education Draft Bill Envisions Hefty Fines, Three-Tier Panels To Curb Arbitrary Fee Hikes

New Delhi: A special session of the Delhi Assembly was called to deliberate on ways to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools. After several guardians took to the streets protesting the hikes, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta decided to bring a bill to rein in fees.

However, before the start of the session, assembly secretary Ranjit Kumar announced the cancellation of the session, which prompted people from several quarters to question the timing of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Draft Bill 2025. Sources said the bill is likely to be passed in the Monsoon Session, expected to be held in July.

The draft Bill advocates for the establishment of a fee-regulation committee at the school level, a district fee-appeal committee and an amendment committee to oversee the fee structure and resolve complaints. According to the Bill, school committees will have to be formed within two months of the Bill being passed. The proposed Bill will make the periodic revision of fees uniform across all private schools. It has the provision of a Rs 50,000 fine per student if the concerned school hikes fees without permission. Repeated violations and non-payment of fines can attract closure of fees by the Directorate of Education, and delaying the payment of fines will attract a penalty double the amount.

The Bill further states that all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backwards Classes and women, should be represented in the school-level fee regulation committees, so that everyone's interests can be taken care of.

The government believes the Bill will put a curb on the arbitrary fee hikes in all 1,677 private schools and bring further transparency in the fee structure. Education Minister Ashish Sood said, "An excellent legal framework has been prepared after consulting all the parties, including school management, parents and the Directorate of Education. The education-related rules of many states across the country were also studied closely so that the best model could be prepared for Delhi."

"The Delhi government will be building 65 new CM Shri schools to provide a modern education system so that people give priority to enrolling their children in such schools. This bill will give a new direction to Delhi's education system," Cm Gupta said.