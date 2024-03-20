‘Not Called since Mar 2022’, SC Allows Abhishek Banerjee Plea That He May Be Called by ED after Polls

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a request by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, after learning that he has not been called by the Enforcement Directorate since March 2022, that he may not be called by the ED in connection with a money laundering case until the completion of Lok Sabha election. The apex court will hear Banerjee’s petition on July 10, challenging the summons issued by ED for questioning him in Delhi.

The matter was taken up by a bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal. Citing the upcoming Lok Sabha election, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Banerjee, said the ED can call his client in July and he had cooperated whenever called by ED, and stressed that ED had last called him in March 2022.

Sibal said his client and his wife were called twice by the ED so far, and in September 2023, Banerjee’s wife was called.

Justice Trivedi said, “we cannot say that they will not call them…”. Sibal said they can come to Calcutta and they have offices there, and a predicate offence happened in West Bengal and the entire evidence is there. “Why should they go?.....you can certainly be called. You have to go”, asked Justice Trivedi.

Sibal said if the agency tells what its wants, they will cooperate . “You have to cooperate…”, said the bench, also comprising justice Pankaj Mithal, adding that the court had permitted the agency to summon him. Sibal said they can summon and they can come to Calcutta; otherwise, everyday the client will be summoned. He stressed that there is no claim of any non-cooperation by Banerjee.

“Some balance has to be maintained, you have not called him since March 2022, for two years...”, said Sibal, adding that he is contesting the Diamond Habour constituency and the election is on June 1. Sibal pressed that this matter may be taken up in July and then he will argue the case.

Additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing the ED, said most probably I will agree with Sibal’s contention but he needs to take instruction. “You have not summoned him since March 2022”, justice Trivedi told Raju. Justice Trivedi clarified that the court is not hearing the case on merits now and since he is contesting election, they want the matter to be heard in July. Raju cited Banerjee’s Delhi address regarding questioning in Delhi. Sibal said that is his address as an MP. After hearing submissions, Justice Trivedi scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 10, 2024.

In March 2022, Banerjee and his wife, Rujira, filed their appeal challenging a Delhi High Court order, passed earlier that year, dismissing their petition against the ED summons. They challenged the summons issued by ED in September 2021, saying that they should not be asked to personally present in New Delhi, but they can be called in their home town.

The summons was in connection with the alleged illegal coal mining that came to light in 2020 following a complaint from the government-owned Eastern Coalfields Limited. The CBI and ED are looking into the case.

The apex court also deferred hearing on a plea filed by Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union minister P Chidambaram, in a case related to Saradha chit fund scam to July 10. Both Banerjee and Chidambaram have moved the court challenging ED’s power to summon people outside their ordinary place of residence.