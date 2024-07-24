Delhi Saket Court Issues Notice to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in Defamation case

New Delhi : Delhi's Saket Court, while hearing the defamation petition of Mumbai BJP spokesperson Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, has issued a notice to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. District Judge Gunjan Gupta has issued notice to Dhruv Rathi as well as Google and X (formerly Twitter). The next hearing of the case will be on August 6.

During the hearing in the court, lawyers Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma on behalf of Nakhua accused Dhruv Rathee of making derogatory allegations in his YouTube video titled 'My Reply to Godi YouTubers'. The petition states that Dhruv Rathi has called Nakhua a violent and abusive troller. Nakhua has sought a fine of Rs 20 lakh from Dhruv Rathi through the petition.

The petition states that Dhruv Rathee has claimed in his video that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited violent and abusive trollers like Ankit Jain, Suresh Nakhua and Tejinder Bagga to his official residence. That video of Dhruv Rathee has received 24 million views and 2.3 million likes. The petition states that with time, the views and likes of this video are increasing.