ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha To September 19

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to September 19 bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in the national capital.

After the matter came up before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria, the bench told the counsel, representing the petitioners, that it received the files very late and subsequently adjourned the cases to September 19.

The petitioners had moved the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which rejected their bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the alleged larger conspiracy in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to nine persons, including Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the case, saying "conspiratorial" violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens couldn't be allowed. Imam had already moved the apex court against the high court order.

Khalid, Imam and rest of the accused persons were booked under UAPA and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).