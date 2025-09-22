Delhi Riots: SC Issues Notice On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid And Others
The apex court issued notice to Delhi Police on bail pleas by activists, scheduling the next hearing for October 7
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police on bail pleas filed by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shifa Ur Rehman in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria.
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, AM Singhvi, Siddharth Dave, and others represented the petitioners before the apex court. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 7.
Justice Kumar said Justice Manmohan could not hear the matter on September 19, as he, as a lawyer, had practised in Sibal’s office.
The petitioners’ counsel contended before the bench that their clients are students who have been behind bars for over five years. Singhvi urged the bench to also issue notice on the interim bail. The bench agreed to issue notice.
Sibal urged the bench to hear the matter before Diwali. Singhvi said it is shocking that they were in prison for five years.
The bench said permitted notice by all modes, including serving notice by standing counsel.
On September 19, the Supreme Court adjourned till Monday, September 22, the hearing on bail pleas filed by the activists.
The pleas had come up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and Justice Manmohan. The bench adjourned the matter till Monday.
On September 12, the Supreme Court adjourned until September 19 the bail pleas of all the activists. The matter had then come up before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. The bench had then told the counsel, representing the petitioners, that it received the files very late and adjourned the cases to September 19.
The petitioners moved the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which rejected their bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the alleged larger conspiracy in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.
The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to nine persons, including Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the case, saying “conspiratorial” violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens couldn’t be allowed. The Imam had already moved the apex court against the high court order.
Khalid, Imam and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.
Those who faced rejection include Khalid, Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed.
The bail plea of another accused, Tasleem Ahmed, was rejected by a different high court bench on September 2. In its order denying bail to the nine accused persons, the high court said the Constitution affords citizens the right to protest and carry out demonstrations or agitations, provided they are orderly, peaceful and without arms, and such actions must be within the bounds of law.
These accused, who have denied all the allegations levelled against them, have been in jail since 2020. The accused moved the high court after a trial court rejected their bail pleas.
