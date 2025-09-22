ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Riots: SC Issues Notice On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid And Others

Scenes of devastation after the riots in North East Delhi's Shiv Vihar, on Feb 29, 2020 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police on bail pleas filed by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shifa Ur Rehman in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, AM Singhvi, Siddharth Dave, and others represented the petitioners before the apex court. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 7.

Justice Kumar said Justice Manmohan could not hear the matter on September 19, as he, as a lawyer, had practised in Sibal’s office.

The petitioners’ counsel contended before the bench that their clients are students who have been behind bars for over five years. Singhvi urged the bench to also issue notice on the interim bail. The bench agreed to issue notice.

Sibal urged the bench to hear the matter before Diwali. Singhvi said it is shocking that they were in prison for five years.

The bench said permitted notice by all modes, including serving notice by standing counsel.

On September 19, the Supreme Court adjourned till Monday, September 22, the hearing on bail pleas filed by the activists.

The pleas had come up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and Justice Manmohan. The bench adjourned the matter till Monday.