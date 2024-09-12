Delhi Riots Case: HC Asks Trial Court Not To Give Order On Framing Of Charges Till September 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the trial court, hearing the case of conspiracy in Delhi riot, not to pass the final order on framing of charges till September 23. The order was pronounced by the bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

Devangana Kalita, an accused and a member of Pinjra Tod organization, has filed a petition seeking a copy of the video footage of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in Jafrabad, North East Delhi in February 2020.

During the hearing, the lawyer, appearing on behalf of Delhi Police, said he did not have the case file and asked to postpone the hearing. Kalita’s lawyer opposed this and said arguments are being presented in the trial court on framing of charges.

After that, the high court ordered to hear the arguments of both parties on this matter on September 23 and ordered the trial court not to issue any final order on framing of charges till September 23. The court said the trial court can hear arguments on framing of charges, but it should not issue a final order.

In her petition, Kalita said the police have filed the final report in this case. Despite that, electronic facts have not been made available to her. She is accused of inciting people to block the road near Jafrabad metro station on 22 February 2020 and was later granted bail in the UAPA case.

The riot had claimed the lives of 53 people and left two hundred injured.